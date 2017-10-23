    Ryan Giggs Says He's Interested in Everton, Leicester Manager Openings

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Manchester United Assistant Manager Ryan Giggs applauds the fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on May 17, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
    James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has said he is interested in the vacant manager's jobs at Leicester City and Everton.

    Tim Clement of Sky Sports News reported Giggs told the Super 6 Class of '92 Diary he would like to throw his name into the hat as the teams choose new coaches.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

