JR Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Reckless Driving, Speeding Charges

JR Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Reckless Driving, Speeding ChargesOctober 23, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard JR Smith entered a not guilty plea through his attorney on Friday after receiving a traffic ticket that alleged reckless driving and excessive speeding, according to ESPN.com.
Per that report, Smith was pulled over in the early morning of Oct. 12 in Bay Village, a suburb of Cleveland, and "cited with willful or wanton disregard of safety, reckless operation of a vehicle and excessive speed, according to the police report."
According to ESPN.com, Smith was administered sobriety field tests by police after the alleged violation, though the report offered no information on the results or how fast Smith was driving when he was pulled over.
Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com reported that Smith "waived his first court appearance and defense attorney Daniel Klonowski asked for a pretrial hearing date that has not yet been set."
The report comes on the same day Smith was reinserted into the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers after the struggling Dwyane Wade asked to come off the bench, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.
"[Wade] thought it was best for the team and for him to come off the bench," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Monday, per Bob Hille of the Sporting News.
Smith is averaging 6.3 points in 21.7 minutes per game this season, shooting 33.3 percent from the field and just 15.4 percent from beyond the arc.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg
NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle
LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down
Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing