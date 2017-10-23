JR Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Reckless Driving, Speeding Charges

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard JR Smith entered a not guilty plea through his attorney on Friday after receiving a traffic ticket that alleged reckless driving and excessive speeding, according to ESPN.com.

Per that report, Smith was pulled over in the early morning of Oct. 12 in Bay Village, a suburb of Cleveland, and "cited with willful or wanton disregard of safety, reckless operation of a vehicle and excessive speed, according to the police report."

According to ESPN.com, Smith was administered sobriety field tests by police after the alleged violation, though the report offered no information on the results or how fast Smith was driving when he was pulled over.

Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com reported that Smith "waived his first court appearance and defense attorney Daniel Klonowski asked for a pretrial hearing date that has not yet been set."

The report comes on the same day Smith was reinserted into the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers after the struggling Dwyane Wade asked to come off the bench, per Dave McMenamin‏ of ESPN.com.

"[Wade] thought it was best for the team and for him to come off the bench," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Monday, per Bob Hille of the Sporting News.

Smith is averaging 6.3 points in 21.7 minutes per game this season, shooting 33.3 percent from the field and just 15.4 percent from beyond the arc.

