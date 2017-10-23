    Jim McElwain Says He's Received Death Threats Amid Florida's 3-3 Start to Season

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jim McElwain is seen on the field at the start of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
    Scott Halleran/Getty Images

    Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain told reporters on Monday that he and his family have received death threats during the team's 3-3 start to the 2017 season, according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel

    "Lot of angry people out there," he noted, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

    OnlyGators.com provided McElwain's full comments on the matter:

    McElwain didn't further address the death threats beyond those comments, according to Ian Cohen of the Orlando Sentinel

    While the Gators are perhaps underachieving this season, McElwain led the team to a 19-8 record in his first two seasons and won the SEC East title in each campaign. The team is also 1-1 in bowl games during his tenure, including last year's Outback Bowl win.

    The Gators are currently on a two-game losing streak after defeats against LSU and Texas A&M by a combined three points, though McElwain believes the team will turn things around.

    "We’ve just got to finish," he noted, per Ryan Young of SEC Country. "We had two opportunities to finish and we didn’t, and that’s what these young guys have to figure out."

