World Series 2017: Schedule and Predictions for Astros vs. Dodgers Game 1

The New York Yankees lost the seventh game of the American League Championship Series and won't be in the World Series, and there's palpable disappointment in the Big Apple.

A New York-Los Angeles series would have had a romantic feel, but the World Series that starts Tuesday in Los Angeles between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros may turn out to be a classic.

Both teams won more than 100 games this year, making this the first World Series since the 1970 battle between the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds that featured both teams winning 100 or more regular-season games.

The Orioles won that series in five games as Brooks Robinson dominated and won the Series MVP award.

The Dodgers went through a horrific slump in late August and September when they lost 16 of 17 games, but they are clearly in top form as the series gets underway. They swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series and beat the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series.

The Astros earned their way into their second World Series by beating the Boston Red Sox in four games and recording an epic seven-game victory over the Yankees in the ALCS.

New York had a 3-2 lead after sweeping the three middle games of the series in the Bronx, but the Astros were undaunted and won Games 6 and 7 at Minute Maid Park.

Here's the World Series schedule:

Tuesday, October 24

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox



Wednesday, October 25

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox

Friday, October 27

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Saturday, October 28

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Sunday, October 29

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

Tuesday, October 31

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

Wednesday, November 1

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

The Dodgers will send ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound for Game 1, and he will be opposed by Dallas Keuchel.

Kershaw has long been considered one of the best pitchers in the sport, but his postseason record has been somewhat disappointing throughout his career. He has a 6-7 career postseason record with a 4.40 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 106.1 innings.

However, he has been better this year with a 2-0 mark and a 3.63 earned-run average with 0.98 WHIP.

Keuchel is 2-1 in the postseason with 2.60 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. He has a 4-1 career postseason record with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31.1 career postseason innings.

Both sides have plenty of hitting, although the Astros struggled in the road games in the ALCS. However, when they were playing to stay alive, Houston got the clutch hitting it needed to win and move on.

MVP candidate Jose Altuve may be diminutive in stature at 5'6" and 165 pounds, but he has hammered five postseason home runs and has come up big in key moments.

Unsung Yuli Gurriel is hitting .366 with four doubles and one triple, while shortstop Carlos Correa has three home runs and nine RBI.

The Astros are hoping George Springer can get going after hitting just .233 to this point in the postseason. Josh Reddick has been in a dreadful slump, hitting just .171 in the postseason.

The Dodgers have been led by Justin Turner, who has been a relentless clutch hitter. He is hitting .387 in the postseason with three homers and 12 RBI. Yasiel Puig has been hitting line drives throughout the postseason, and he has a .414 average with 12 hits and six runs scored.

The Dodgers have gotten solid contributions from Enrique Hernandez (three homers in the Game 5 clincher versus Chicago), Cody Bellinger (two homers, four RBI) and Chris Turner (two homers, four RBI).

The Dodgers are also likely to have Corey Seager back in the lineup after he missed the NLCS with a back injury.

"Unless something really unforeseen happens, I don't see how he won't be active for us," manager Dave Roberts said, per Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.com.

Prediction

The Astros have had problems on the road in the postseason, winning just one game in Boston and losing four others.

However, when Keuchel takes the mound, the Astros have an edge whether they are playing at home or away. Look for him to be in top form against the Dodgers.

Kershaw and his team have made it to the Fall Classic after years of failure. While his postseason mark is questionable, he appears to be getting better. The World Series would be the perfect time to show off his best stuff.

It will happen but not in the first game. Look for the Astros to scratch out a few runs and win a low-scoring game.

One loss will hurt the Dodgers, but it won't kill them. This will be a long series.