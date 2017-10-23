High School Football Player Carlos Sanchez Dies After Collapsing on Field

David Madison/Getty Images

Carlos Sanchez, a junior football player at Moon Valley High School, died Sunday after collapsing on the field during a game Friday night.

"Our school community is saddened by the news of Carlos' passing. We extend our deepest condolences to Carlos' family and friends during this difficult time," the Glendale Union High School District said in a statement, per Richard Obert and Melina Zuniga of the Arizona Republic.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital Friday night in critical condition after suddenly collapsing on the field. It is not clear what led to his collapse, and a cause of death has not yet been determined.