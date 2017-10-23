    Premier League Fixtures: Week 10 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
    Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    Manchester United entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, as the Red Devils attempt to bounce back after their shock 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

    Spurs are riding the crest of a wave, and Harry Kane is in sumptuous form ahead of the mighty clash at Old Trafford.

    Leaders Manchester City attempt to continue their streak at the top of the table as they arrive at West Bromwich Albion.

    Chelsea face a tough road trip, with the champions travelling to the south coast to meet Bournemouth, while Liverpool host Huddersfield at Anfield.

    Here are the forthcoming fixtures and score predictions from England's top division:

                          

    Saturday, October 28

    Manchester United vs. Spurs—(12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET), 1-2

    Arsenal vs. Swansea City—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 3-1

    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 1-1

    Liverpool vs. Huddersfield—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 3-2

    Watford vs. Stoke City—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 2-0

    West Brom vs. Manchester City—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 1-4

    Bournemouth vs. Chelsea—(5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET), 1-3

                

    Sunday, October 29

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton—(1:30 p.m. GMT/9:30 a.m. ET), 2-1

    Leicester City vs. Everton—(4 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET), 1-2

              

    Monday, October 30

    Burnley vs. Newcastle United - (8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET) - 0-0

                        

    Manchester United vs. Spurs

    HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts following Huddersfield Town's second goal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Hud
    Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    The wheels came off United's excellent start to the campaign as they crashed against Huddersfield, and they appear fatigued ahead of the visit of Spurs.

    In stark contrast, Kane and Co. have found their most dangerous form after crushing Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley Stadium.

    United have threatened to fall to a defeat in recent weeks with a brief set of lacklustre performances, and the early injury to Phil Jones cost the team dearly in their last match. Substitute Victor Lindelof could not settle against the Terriers, and the Red Devils were poor as they lost 2-1.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Kane will be hoping he faces Lindelof at the Theatre of Dreams, and the day could turn out to be a nightmare for the Sweden international.

    The Spurs hitman is the top goalscorer in the division on eight goals, according to WhoScored.com, but he appears more dangerous with every passing game this term.

    United could lack confidence in the match, and Spurs represent their toughest challenge of the new campaign.

    The north London side are level on 20 points with the Red Devils, as Spurs attempt to climb to second.

                     

    Liverpool vs. Huddersfield

    Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) walks on the pitch as his players warm up for the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, on October 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / IKIMAGES / Ian KIN
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    The Reds have just received a bruising defeat away to Spurs, with their defence once again in tatters under manager Jurgen Klopp.

    Liverpool have consistently struggled at the back since the start of the German's tenure, but he has failed to find the adequate solutions needed.

    Spurs ripped through the Anfield giants' defensive line with consummate ease, and Klopp will expect a reaction against Huddersfield.

    The Terriers recorded one of the club's sweetest victories as they beat United 2-1, and they will be high on confidence as they arrive on Merseyside.

    The Premier League highlighted the outstanding form of the newly promoted sides:

    Liverpool have often responded to defeat in typical fashion, and Klopp will expect his team to register a hatful of goals on their own turf.

    Huddersfield have proved difficult to break down, but their weakness is finding the net to compliment their rigid defence.

    Klopp's team lie in ninth, and the visitors will jump above them if they secure a shock victory on their travels.

    Liverpool need to start winning games otherwise supporters and the press will start to question Klopp's reign at Anfield.

