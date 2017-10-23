Premier League Fixtures: Week 10 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, as the Red Devils attempt to bounce back after their shock 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Spurs are riding the crest of a wave, and Harry Kane is in sumptuous form ahead of the mighty clash at Old Trafford.

Leaders Manchester City attempt to continue their streak at the top of the table as they arrive at West Bromwich Albion.

Chelsea face a tough road trip, with the champions travelling to the south coast to meet Bournemouth, while Liverpool host Huddersfield at Anfield.

Here are the forthcoming fixtures and score predictions from England's top division:

Saturday, October 28

Manchester United vs. Spurs—(12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET), 1-2

Arsenal vs. Swansea City—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 3-1

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 1-1

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 3-2

Watford vs. Stoke City—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 2-0

West Brom vs. Manchester City—(3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 1-4

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea—(5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET), 1-3

Sunday, October 29

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton—(1:30 p.m. GMT/9:30 a.m. ET), 2-1

Leicester City vs. Everton—(4 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET), 1-2

Monday, October 30

Burnley vs. Newcastle United - (8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET) - 0-0

Manchester United vs. Spurs

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The wheels came off United's excellent start to the campaign as they crashed against Huddersfield, and they appear fatigued ahead of the visit of Spurs.

In stark contrast, Kane and Co. have found their most dangerous form after crushing Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley Stadium.

United have threatened to fall to a defeat in recent weeks with a brief set of lacklustre performances, and the early injury to Phil Jones cost the team dearly in their last match. Substitute Victor Lindelof could not settle against the Terriers, and the Red Devils were poor as they lost 2-1.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Kane will be hoping he faces Lindelof at the Theatre of Dreams, and the day could turn out to be a nightmare for the Sweden international.

The Spurs hitman is the top goalscorer in the division on eight goals, according to WhoScored.com, but he appears more dangerous with every passing game this term.

United could lack confidence in the match, and Spurs represent their toughest challenge of the new campaign.

The north London side are level on 20 points with the Red Devils, as Spurs attempt to climb to second.

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

The Reds have just received a bruising defeat away to Spurs, with their defence once again in tatters under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have consistently struggled at the back since the start of the German's tenure, but he has failed to find the adequate solutions needed.

Spurs ripped through the Anfield giants' defensive line with consummate ease, and Klopp will expect a reaction against Huddersfield.

The Terriers recorded one of the club's sweetest victories as they beat United 2-1, and they will be high on confidence as they arrive on Merseyside.

The Premier League highlighted the outstanding form of the newly promoted sides:

Liverpool have often responded to defeat in typical fashion, and Klopp will expect his team to register a hatful of goals on their own turf.

Huddersfield have proved difficult to break down, but their weakness is finding the net to compliment their rigid defence.

Klopp's team lie in ninth, and the visitors will jump above them if they secure a shock victory on their travels.

Liverpool need to start winning games otherwise supporters and the press will start to question Klopp's reign at Anfield.