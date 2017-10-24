Who Each MLB Fanbase Should Root for in the 2017 World Series

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Orioles may not have a recent vested interest in either team, but they do have the Dodgers to thank for their first World Series title back in 1966.

The O's tossed three shutouts at the Dodgers in a four-game series sweep, and Frank Robinson took home World Series MVP over a Sandy Koufax- and Don Drysdale-led Dodgers squad.

Boston Red Sox: Houston Astros

Red Sox fans will have a chance to see future manager Alex Cora in action in what will be his final days as bench coach for the Astros after he agreed to a three-year deal to replace John Farrell.

Cora also spent parts of four seasons with the Red Sox during his 14-year MLB career and was a utility infielder on the 2007 squad that won the World Series.

The 42-year-old has just one year of coaching experience, as he previously served as an analyst for ESPN following his retirement in 2011.

New York Yankees: Houston Astros

The Dodgers/Yankees rivalry is not what it used to be, but at its peak, it was one of the best in pro sports.

The teams met in the World Series six times in a span of 10 years in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and they've matched up 11 different times in the Fall Classic—most recently in 1981.

With a young Yankees team on the rise and the Dodgers seemingly built for long-term success, it's a rivalry we could see renewed in the years to come.

Tampa Bay Rays: Los Angeles Dodgers

Logan Forsythe was a fan favorite during his three seasons with the Rays as he went from a utility infielder to one of the most productive offensive second basemen in the league.

The 30-year-old was traded to the Dodgers this past offseason for pitching prospect Jose De Leon and will split time with Chase Utley at second base in the World Series.

Toronto Blue Jays: Los Angeles Dodgers

Finding a connection between either team and the Blue Jays was tricky, so this one is a bit of a stretch.

But Blue Jays fans can credit the Dodgers for an ill-advised 1987 trade that sent infielder Mike Sharperson to Los Angeles for a young right-hander by the name of Juan Guzman.

Guzman went on to win 76 games in parts of eight seasons in Toronto while coming up big in the postseason, where he went 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA in eight starts to help the team to World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.