Le'Veon Bell Tweets Vontaze Burfict Has 'Gotta Go' After Kicking Roosevelt Nix

Le'Veon Bell Tweets Vontaze Burfict Has 'Gotta Go' After Kicking Roosevelt NixOctober 23, 2017
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell tweeted Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has "gotta go" after he kicked Roosevelt Nix in Sunday's 29-14 Steelers win.
Le'Veon Bell @L_Bell26
man dude gotta go man...that’s not football AT ALL!! https://t.co/IFbNZPZtWR2017-10-23 00:52:05
Burfict kicked both feet in Nix's direction after he was shoved to the ground in the first quarter. Neither player was called for a penalty on the play.
"It's unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity...but if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble," Bell tweeted.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
