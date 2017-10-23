Le'Veon Bell Tweets Vontaze Burfict Has 'Gotta Go' After Kicking Roosevelt Nix

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell tweeted Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has "gotta go" after he kicked Roosevelt Nix in Sunday's 29-14 Steelers win.

Burfict kicked both feet in Nix's direction after he was shoved to the ground in the first quarter. Neither player was called for a penalty on the play.

"It's unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity...but if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble," Bell tweeted.

