    Le'Veon Bell Tweets Vontaze Burfict Has 'Gotta Go' After Kicking Roosevelt Nix

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) shoves Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble (85) to the ground as he attempts to get up after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Steelers won 29-14. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell tweeted Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has "gotta go" after he kicked Roosevelt Nix in Sunday's 29-14 Steelers win.

    Burfict kicked both feet in Nix's direction after he was shoved to the ground in the first quarter. Neither player was called for a penalty on the play. 

    "It's unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity...but if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble," Bell tweeted.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

