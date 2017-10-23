    Judge Failla Rejects NFL's Request to 'Speed Up' Ezekiel Elliott Hearing

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Judge Katherine Polk Failla rejected the NFL's motion to expedite the hearing on a preliminary injunction granted to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, which has put a temporary stay on his six-game suspension.

    Sports attorney Daniel Wallach passed along the decision. Failla, who is on vacation, will return for a hearing at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 30.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

