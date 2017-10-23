Judge Failla Rejects NFL's Request to 'Speed Up' Ezekiel Elliott Hearing

Judge Failla Rejects NFL's Request to 'Speed Up' Ezekiel Elliott HearingOctober 23, 2017
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Judge Katherine Polk Failla rejected the NFL's motion to expedite the hearing on a preliminary injunction granted to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, which has put a temporary stay on his six-game suspension.
Sports attorney Daniel Wallach passed along the decision. Failla, who is on vacation, will return for a hearing at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 30.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥