Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Anthony Joshua is back in the ring on Saturday, ready to defend his three titles for the first time since defeating the great Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling, back-and-forth bout in April.

The fight against Klitschko was far and away the toughest of Joshua's career. He was knocked down for the first time in his career in the sixth round, only to storm back and get two knockdowns in the 11th before forcing the referee to stop the contest for a TKO win.



For an encore, Joshua—who holds the IBF, IBO and WBA world heavyweight titles—will take on Carlos Takam, a veteran boxer who has won his last two bouts by knockout. Takam stepped in with about two weeks' notice as a late replacement for the injured Kubrat Pulev, who hurt his shoulder in training, per the Press Association (via the Guardian).



Having established himself as the man to beat in the heavyweight ranks, Joshua is all set to capitalize on his abilities and grow into a superstar known the world over. To get there, though, he will have to impress against opponents like Takam.



Here's the viewing info for the bout.

Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam Fight Info

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

TV: Showtime (US), Sky Sports Box Office (UK, pay-per-view)

Live Stream: SHO.com (US)

While the bout against Klitschko did nothing to end Joshua's perfect start to his career—19 wins by knockout in 19 matches—it did prove he is not invincible.

Joshua has lethal power and a superhuman physique, but in the middle rounds against Klitschko his stamina waned to the point where he appeared too gassed to continue.

To his everlasting credit, he found a second wind in the bout and was able to bear down and win the fight, but the 40-year-old Klitschko didn't have enough in his own tank to take the bout to Joshua when he was vulnerable.

Joshua has had plenty of time to sharpen his conditioning in the intervening months, and he should have little trouble dispatching Takam. OddsShark.com has Joshua as a massive 1-50 favorite and Takam a 14-1 underdog as of Thursday.

Takam has a good record and a solid 27 knockouts in his career for a 69 percent KO rate, per BoxRec, but he has never held a world title and has hardly faced anyone of note outside of his adopted country of France (he was born in Cameroon).

His most recent loss was a unanimous-decision defeat to WBO champion Joseph Parker in May 2016. When Takam faced the powerful Alexander Povetkin in 2014, he ended up losing by knockout. In between, he's beaten up some journeyman fighters, but Joshua will be the most difficult test of his career.

Takam is coming into the bout on late notice, but he knew there was a chance he could be called in to replace Pulev.

"When the Pulev fight was announced I made a deal with Takam's team to begin [training] camp and be on standby for this fight. When I called them this evening they were overjoyed and good to go," said Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, per the Press Association (via the Guardian).

Takam should be fit and ready to give Joshua a good test. He can make the fight interesting if he is able to do what few others have done and drag Joshua past the fourth round or so, testing the champion's stamina.



Joshua for his part will look to overwhelm Takam, stalking his opponent around the ring and putting on the kind of show he knows the thousands of fans pay good money to see.

"I think that's why everyone is here again, we are going to have another war and wear our hearts on our sleeves on Saturday," said Joshua, per the Daily Mail's Jordan Seward.

"When people come to watch me they know they are going to see a bit of blood, a knockout and respect after and that's what people want and that's what we will give."

It may not be exactly the opponent or bout Joshua had in mind, but this is still a fine opportunity to show he is a true world champion.

A quick win over Takam would serve him well as he looks forward to putting together the kind of high-profile bouts that will turn him into a global superstar.