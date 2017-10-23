Martin Keown Questions If Mesut Ozil Is 'Playing for a Move' Away from Arsenal

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has questioned whether Mesut Ozil is "playing for a move" away from Arsenal after his starring role in the Gunners' 5-2 win over Everton on Sunday.

He said on Match of the Day 2 (h/t Metro):

"I've been very critical of Ozil and I think rightly so. He's suddenly turned up [at Everton] and was running with purpose and energy.

"He hasn't been closing people down but he did that today—he showed his class. His vision and calmness on the ball was superb. He showed a willingness to get forward, he was playing with a different head on today. Is he playing for a move? Who knows? Who cares?"

Keown has previously accused the German on BBC Radio 5 live of having "downed tools" at Arsenal (h/t Charlie Eccleshare of The Telegraph), as "psychologically, mentally, he's already left the football club."

Ozil ran the show at Goodison Park as Arsenal came from behind to beat a poor Everton side, who had taken the lead through a 25-yard stunner from Wayne Rooney.

The playmaker headed home Alexis Sanchez's cross to put the Gunners ahead after Nacho Monreal equalised, and he picked out Alexandre Lacazette for Arsenal's third.

As Squawka Football demonstrated, he could have had more than one assist given the slick, incisive passing he displayed in the final third:

Charles Watts of Football.London was impressed with Ozil and believed he stood out even amid a strong attacking performance from his team-mates:

He deservedly won the man-of-the-match award for his efforts. Bleacher Report's James McNicholas enjoyed the interplay between him, Sanchez and Lacazette as the trio started together for the first time and all three got on the scoresheet:

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Ozil's performance was indicative of his desire to stay at the club rather than put himself in the shop window.

Per Metro, he said: "When you see Mesut on the football pitch like he is today, enjoying his game like he is today, it's difficult to believe these kind of things. He was superb. Agile, quick, intelligent. Always at the service of the team with his quality of his passing and when he is at that level, he is an exceptional football player."

The performance demonstrated why Ozil is worth keeping at the club if they can tie him down to a new contract, as few players can match him at his best.

Even if the 29-year-old is hoping to leave, Arsenal will benefit significantly if he continues to put in similar showings in the meantime.