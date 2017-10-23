NFL Power Rankings: Week 8 Standings and Review After Sunday's Games

NFL Power Rankings: Week 8 Standings and Review After Sunday's GamesOctober 23, 2017
Another week of games, another week of hot takes.
The 2017 NFL season has been full of ups and downs through the first seven weeks, leaving many fans confused about the outlook for their team. While some teams have clearly distanced themselves from others as true Super Bowl contenders, there are also a handful of teams that no one thought would be even be in the conversation.
But as we approach the halfway point of the season, we're still all here scratching our heads.
Are the Los Angeles Rams legit? Are the Indianapolis Colts the worst team in football? Maybe, maybe not. But before we get into any more analysis, here's the latest updated power rankings with one game remaining in Week 7, with the Washington Redskins travelling to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
Week 7 Power Rankings
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Seattle Seahawks
3. New England Patriots
4. Los Angeles Rams
5. Denver Broncos
6. New Orleans Saints
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Oakland Raiders
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Detroit Lions
12. Washington Redskins
13. Green Bay Packers
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
17. Minnesota Vikings
18. Dallas Cowboys
19. Houston Texans
20. Cincinnati Bengals
21. Buffalo Bills
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets
24. New York Giants
25. Miami Dolphins
26. Los Angeles Chargers
27. Chicago Bears
28. Arizona Cardinals
29. Baltimore Ravens
30. Cleveland Browns
31. Indianapolis Colts
32. San Francisco 49ers
Biggest movers
Up: Los Angeles Rams (No. 4)
Is this really happening, or this is some cruel episode of The Twilight Zone?
The Rams are good this season. Like, really good. With a 5-2 record through seven weeks coming off an impressive 33-0 shutout victory over division rivals the Arizona Cardinals, it's time to put faith in Jared Goff as a franchise quarterback and hop on the Rams bandwagon.
Whatever Jeff Fisher was doing wasn't working, as first-year head coach Sean McVay is making it look easy in his rookie season in charge of a team, running away with Coach of the Year honors through the first half of the season.
Adam Schein @AdamSchein
It's amazing what a real head coach can do... I'l say it again... the Rams are for real.2017-10-22 19:51:51
The Rams have a solid defense, a young quarterback who flashes greatness and a running back who is already one of the best in the league in just his third season.
The spotlight is on the Rams at the moment, and under the bright lights of Los Angeles, this is only the beginning.
Down: Indianapolis Colts (No. 31)
No, the Indianapolis Colts aren't the worst team in football. That distinction falls to the San Francisco 49ers, who were blown out of the water on Sunday in a 40-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Colts are, however, the second-worst team in the NFL, uprooting the Cleveland Browns (way to go, Cleveland) from the 30th spot in my power rankings after a disastrous showing yesterday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Losing 27-0 to a division rival is never a good look. But it's more of the manner of how the Colts lost rather than the result itself.
Zak Keefer @zkeefer
The Colts are getting beat 27-0 on their home field by a Jaguars team playing without Leonard Fournette. This feels like a new low.2017-10-22 19:02:12
The Colts offensive line has been an issue for years, beyond the dark days of Ryan Grigson as general manager and toward the tail-end of Peyton Manning's tenure in Indianapolis. There is a good reason why Andrew Luck isn't able to pay at the moment and for the foreseeable future: The Colts can't protect their quarterbacks.
Jacoby Brissett was the unlucky man under center for the Colts yesterday when the Jaguars unleashed its defensive front-seven on to their opposition, recording 10 (yes, 10) sacks on the game, shutting down the Colts offense in every quarter.
If the embarrassing box score wasn't enough to bring shame to the franchise, star wideout's T.Y. Hilton's post-game remarks to the media didn't pull any punches, calling out his offensive line for their subpar play.
Clark Wade @ClarkWade34
Hear what #Colts T.Y. Hilton had to say about the o-line after today's 27-0 loss. More video coming to https://t.co/33Ugb8JEvw #JAXvsIND https://t.co/9WHHxnwb7b2017-10-22 20:54:15
Hilton is right. The Colts offensive line does need to step it up before they can even think of having Luck back in the fold and winning football games.
Sitting with a 2-5 record after Week 7, the Colts look like they've hit rock bottom. Only time will tell if they can pick themselves back up.