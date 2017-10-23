NFL Power Rankings: Week 8 Standings and Review After Sunday's Games

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Another week of games, another week of hot takes.

The 2017 NFL season has been full of ups and downs through the first seven weeks, leaving many fans confused about the outlook for their team. While some teams have clearly distanced themselves from others as true Super Bowl contenders, there are also a handful of teams that no one thought would be even be in the conversation.

But as we approach the halfway point of the season, we're still all here scratching our heads.

Are the Los Angeles Rams legit? Are the Indianapolis Colts the worst team in football? Maybe, maybe not. But before we get into any more analysis, here's the latest updated power rankings with one game remaining in Week 7, with the Washington Redskins travelling to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Week 7 Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Seattle Seahawks

3. New England Patriots



4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Denver Broncos

6. New Orleans Saints

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Oakland Raiders

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Detroit Lions



12. Washington Redskins

13. Green Bay Packers

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Minnesota Vikings

18. Dallas Cowboys

19. Houston Texans



20. Cincinnati Bengals



21. Buffalo Bills

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets

24. New York Giants

25. Miami Dolphins

26. Los Angeles Chargers

27. Chicago Bears

28. Arizona Cardinals



29. Baltimore Ravens

30. Cleveland Browns

31. Indianapolis Colts

32. San Francisco 49ers

Biggest movers

Up: Los Angeles Rams (No. 4)

Is this really happening, or this is some cruel episode of The Twilight Zone?

The Rams are good this season. Like, really good. With a 5-2 record through seven weeks coming off an impressive 33-0 shutout victory over division rivals the Arizona Cardinals, it's time to put faith in Jared Goff as a franchise quarterback and hop on the Rams bandwagon.

Whatever Jeff Fisher was doing wasn't working, as first-year head coach Sean McVay is making it look easy in his rookie season in charge of a team, running away with Coach of the Year honors through the first half of the season.

The Rams have a solid defense, a young quarterback who flashes greatness and a running back who is already one of the best in the league in just his third season.

The spotlight is on the Rams at the moment, and under the bright lights of Los Angeles, this is only the beginning.

Down: Indianapolis Colts (No. 31)

No, the Indianapolis Colts aren't the worst team in football. That distinction falls to the San Francisco 49ers, who were blown out of the water on Sunday in a 40-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Colts are, however, the second-worst team in the NFL, uprooting the Cleveland Browns (way to go, Cleveland) from the 30th spot in my power rankings after a disastrous showing yesterday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Losing 27-0 to a division rival is never a good look. But it's more of the manner of how the Colts lost rather than the result itself.

The Colts offensive line has been an issue for years, beyond the dark days of Ryan Grigson as general manager and toward the tail-end of Peyton Manning's tenure in Indianapolis. There is a good reason why Andrew Luck isn't able to pay at the moment and for the foreseeable future: The Colts can't protect their quarterbacks.

Jacoby Brissett was the unlucky man under center for the Colts yesterday when the Jaguars unleashed its defensive front-seven on to their opposition, recording 10 (yes, 10) sacks on the game, shutting down the Colts offense in every quarter.

If the embarrassing box score wasn't enough to bring shame to the franchise, star wideout's T.Y. Hilton's post-game remarks to the media didn't pull any punches, calling out his offensive line for their subpar play.

Hilton is right. The Colts offensive line does need to step it up before they can even think of having Luck back in the fold and winning football games.

Sitting with a 2-5 record after Week 7, the Colts look like they've hit rock bottom. Only time will tell if they can pick themselves back up.