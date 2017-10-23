    NFL Power Rankings: Week 8 Standings and Review After Sunday's Games

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams runs for a touchdown during the NFL match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
    Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

    Another week of games, another week of hot takes.

    The 2017 NFL season has been full of ups and downs through the first seven weeks, leaving many fans confused about the outlook for their team. While some teams have clearly distanced themselves from others as true Super Bowl contenders, there are also a handful of teams that no one thought would be even be in the conversation.

    But as we approach the halfway point of the season, we're still all here scratching our heads. 

    Are the Los Angeles Rams legit? Are the Indianapolis Colts the worst team in football? Maybe, maybe not. But before we get into any more analysis, here's the latest updated power rankings with one game remaining in Week 7, with the Washington Redskins travelling to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

              

    Week 7 Power Rankings

    1. Philadelphia Eagles 

    2. Seattle Seahawks 

    3. New England Patriots

    4. Los Angeles Rams

    5. Denver Broncos

    6. New Orleans Saints

    7. Carolina Panthers

    8. Oakland Raiders

    9. Kansas City Chiefs

    10. Pittsburgh Steelers

    11. Detroit Lions 

    12. Washington Redskins

    13. Green Bay Packers

    14. Atlanta Falcons 

    15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

    16. Jacksonville Jaguars

    17. Minnesota Vikings

    18. Dallas Cowboys 

    19. Houston Texans

    20. Cincinnati Bengals

    21. Buffalo Bills

    22. Tennessee Titans 

    23. New York Jets 

    24. New York Giants 

    25. Miami Dolphins 

    26. Los Angeles Chargers

    27. Chicago Bears 

    28. Arizona Cardinals 

    29. Baltimore Ravens

    30. Cleveland Browns

    31. Indianapolis Colts

    32. San Francisco 49ers 

            

    Biggest movers

    Up: Los Angeles Rams (No. 4)

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) runs through for a touchdown during the NFL match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Ph
    Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

    Is this really happening, or this is some cruel episode of The Twilight Zone

    The Rams are good this season. Like, really good. With a 5-2 record through seven weeks coming off an impressive 33-0 shutout victory over division rivals the Arizona Cardinals, it's time to put faith in Jared Goff as a franchise quarterback and hop on the Rams bandwagon.

    Whatever Jeff Fisher was doing wasn't working, as first-year head coach Sean McVay is making it look easy in his rookie season in charge of a team, running away with Coach of the Year honors through the first half of the season.

    The Rams have a solid defense, a young quarterback who flashes greatness and a running back who is already one of the best in the league in just his third season. 

    The spotlight is on the Rams at the moment, and under the bright lights of Los Angeles, this is only the beginning. 

              

    Down: Indianapolis Colts (No. 31)

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 22: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts is sacked by Dante Fowler #56 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    No, the Indianapolis Colts aren't the worst team in football. That distinction falls to the San Francisco 49ers, who were blown out of the water on Sunday in a 40-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

    The Colts are, however, the second-worst team in the NFL, uprooting the Cleveland Browns (way to go, Cleveland) from the 30th spot in my power rankings after a disastrous showing yesterday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Losing 27-0 to a division rival is never a good look. But it's more of the manner of how the Colts lost rather than the result itself.

    The Colts offensive line has been an issue for years, beyond the dark days of Ryan Grigson as general manager and toward the tail-end of Peyton Manning's tenure in Indianapolis. There is a good reason why Andrew Luck isn't able to pay at the moment and for the foreseeable future: The Colts can't protect their quarterbacks.

    Jacoby Brissett was the unlucky man under center for the Colts yesterday when the Jaguars unleashed its defensive front-seven on to their opposition, recording 10 (yes, 10) sacks on the game, shutting down the Colts offense in every quarter.

    If the embarrassing box score wasn't enough to bring shame to the franchise, star wideout's T.Y. Hilton's post-game remarks to the media didn't pull any punches, calling out his offensive line for their subpar play.

    Hilton is right. The Colts offensive line does need to step it up before they can even think of having Luck back in the fold and winning football games. 

    Sitting with a 2-5 record after Week 7, the Colts look like they've hit rock bottom. Only time will tell if they can pick themselves back up.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Have Rediscovered Their Nasty Side

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Team Grades for Week 7

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Meet the NFL's Next Great Team

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Judge Rejects NFL's Plea to Speed Up Elliott Hearing

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report