Manchester City Will Not Equal Arsenal's Invincibles, Says Pep Guardiola

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has rejected suggestions his Sky Blues side can emulate Arsenal's 2003-04 Premier League-winning side by going through the current campaign unbeaten.

City look irresistible at present and are the only side left in the English top flight who have not lost yet, but Guardiola said it is "ridiculous" to suggest they may go through the campaign unbeaten, per The Sun's Martin Blackburn:

"I am here to win the next one, then the next one and then in May we can say how was the season. But if you ask me if we can finish unbeaten, I say that cannot happen. To have this kind of statistic is ridiculous because football today is so demanding. We know when we don't play good we are going to lose. It doesn't make any difference if the other team is not in the top five or six, any team can beat us."

Arsene Wenger's so-called Invincibles finished their triumphant campaign having won 26 games and drawn 12.

City have drawn just once and won eight so far in 2017-18, netting 32 goals in the process.

The only match in which they have looked in any danger of losing was against Everton back in August, where Raheem Sterling earned his side a point with an 82nd-minute equaliser.

After seven matches of the new season City were being matched blow for blow by local rivals Manchester United.

But Jose Mourinho's Red Devils drew 0-0 with Liverpool before losing 2-1 to Huddersfield Town on Saturday to see City move five points clear at the top of the table after easy wins over Stoke City and Burnley.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is not getting ahead of himself, though, and he will be hoping his players do not succumb to complacency.

City started the 2016-17 season in fantastic fashion, winning 10 games on the bounce in all competitions including their first six in the league.

But they finished the campaign in third place, 15 points behind champions Chelsea.

United and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur will both be waiting to pounce should City falter after their superb start to the new season.