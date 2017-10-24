The 1st Real Test for College Basketball's Top Freshmen in the 2017-18 Season

9 of 9

The Test: vs. Michigan State (Nov. 14 in Chicago)

Rather than individually listing Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr. and Trevon Duval with Michigan State as their first real test, we might as well just address them collectively in what should be the best game of November.

As far as the frontcourt battle is concerned, this isn't just the first real test for Bagley and Carter. It's probably the biggest of the season. If Duke draws Gonzaga (Killian Tillie, Johnathan Williams III, Rui Hachimura and Jacob Larsen) in the championship of the Phil Knight Invitational, that would also be a stiff test. The same goes for any possible pairing with Kentucky, Arizona, USC or Texas A&M in the NCAA tournament, as each of those teams has at least two potential NBA big men. But in terms of what's cemented on the schedule, this is as good as it gets.

Nick Ward is only 6'8", but he averaged 28.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per 40 minutes last year, and he was just starting to really cook when the season ended. Putting him alongside the aforementioned Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Spartans one heck of a one-two punch in the paint. And that's without accounting for Miles Bridges, Gavin Schilling, Ben Carter, Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman. The Spartans can throw waves of forwards at Duke's Bagley-Carter combo. We'll see how the young guns handle that war of attrition.

The backcourt matchup isn't quite as juicy, but Duval against Cassius Winston is hardly a snoozefest. The latter had one of the best assist rates in the nation as a freshman, and arguably the biggest question facing Duke is whether Duval will become a distributor or if he'll be a ball-dominant lead guard who keeps this offense from reaching its full potential.

Duke has finished 13 of the last 16 seasons ranked in the top 10 on KenPom. In the three exceptions, its primary ball-handlers were Austin Rivers, Grayson Allen and Jayson Tatum. Unselfish play has been the hallmark of Duke's best teams, and that could be more important than ever on this roster loaded with talent. When the going gets tough against the Spartans, how will Duval respond?

