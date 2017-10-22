Lonzo Ball Flirts with Triple-Double as Anthony Davis, Pelicans Beat Lakers

Lonzo Ball Flirts with Triple-Double as Anthony Davis, Pelicans Beat LakersOctober 22, 2017
Lonzo Ball flirted with a triple-double for the second game in a row, but he narrowly missed out on the gaudy statistical achievement once again as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 119-112 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
In his third regular-season outing, the 19-year-old registered eight points, a new career-high 13 assists and a team-high eight rebounds over 36 minutes.
All told, the No. 2 overall pick shot 3-of-13 from the field, including 0-of-5 from three, and committed a season-high five turnovers against a Pelicans backcourt led by defensive ace Jrue Holiday.
Ball also tallied a team-worst plus/minus rating of minus-24, which was amplified by a 29-5 run the Lakers ripped off with him on the bench during a stretch that spanned the third and fourth quarters. With Ball glued to the pine, the Lakers erased an 18-point deficit and took a three-point lead, 101-98.
But after Ball re-entered, the Pelicans outscored the Lakers 21-11 over the final 7:05 of regulation and escaped with the win.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
HIGHLIGHTS: Lakers fight back against New Orleans in the second half, but fall 119-112. https://t.co/588ztYxrgb2017-10-23 04:16:41
That said, there were some positives to glean from Ball's play.
As was the case Friday against the Suns, the UCLA product looked comfortable running high pick-and-rolls, as he hit rolling bigs and spot-up shooters with aplomb all night long.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor and Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones were among those impressed with Ball's vision:
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Lonzo looks good. Savvy in P&R. Too bad his teammates look awful. Good news for the Celtics or 76ers (one of them will get the Lakers pick).2017-10-23 03:04:17
Tony Jones @tribjazz
Lonzo Ball has to refine other parts of his game. But he's already a monster in PNR...gets you a good look more often than not2017-10-23 03:38:31
Those skills were evident in the second quarter when Ball used his 6'6" frame to lob a smooth alley-oop to a diving Larry Nance Jr.:
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lonzo finds Larry rolling to the basket #LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN & @spectdeportes) https://t.co/2S9R8l4cmI2017-10-23 02:37:15
According to Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info), Ball's 13-assist outing allowed him to pass Magic Johnson and become the youngest player in franchise history to tally at least 10 dimes in a game.
Ball's also now the proud owner of 26 assists on the season, which are the most by any player through the first three games of their career since John Wall recorded 33 at the start of the 2010-11 campaign, according to the Lakers' official Twitter account.
Incidentally, Lonzo and the Lakers will return to the floor Wednesday at Staples Center when they host Wall and the Washington Wizards in what figures to be another good litmus test for the rising star.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg
NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Josh Hart NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Kyle Kuzma NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle