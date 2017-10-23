Week 8 Waiver Wire: Kenny Stills, O.J. Howard Highlight Pickups to Know

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

One of the underrated elements many don't seem to talk about when it comes to the fantasy football waiver wire is how quickly the gains made via additions there can fade.

Look no further than Adrian Peterson.

AP was one of fantasy football's top adds when he joined the Arizona Cardinals. He put up a monster debut with the team, too, scoring 25.4 points and becoming a matchup-free play for the rest of the season.

He put up 3.3 points in his next game.

The twists and turns aren't always so dramatic, but there is a big reason eventual league winners tend to excel on the wire. Here's a look at a guide for Week 8.

Week 8 Waiver-Wire Targets

Josh McCown, QB, NYJ

Jared Goff, QB, LAR

T.J. Yeldon, RB, JAX

Marlon Mack, RB, IND

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

Kenny Stills, WR, MIA

Ted Ginn Jr., WR, NO

Deonte Thompson, WR, BUF

Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ

O.J. Howard, TE, TB

Tyler Kroft, TE, CIN

Do you believe in New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown yet?

Most should, at least from a fantasy perspective. He's now scored 14 or more points in four games this year and has gone for north of 22 in each of his past two outings despite a noticeable lack of talent around him.

McCown looked like a sit candidate against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, too, because the unit entered allowing the eighth-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks on average.

McCown, naturally, threw three touchdowns. His name showed up alongside the phrase "dropping dimes" too:

This doesn't mean the Jets QB is a guy owners should trot out every week. But it does mean there is yet another strong streaming option to consider on a weekly basis.

Owners who lost Aaron Rodgers or are in trouble at the spot have options.

This isn't the best week for running backs, but those who missed the Marlon Mack train a few weeks ago might want to consider hopping aboard now.

Mack still technically plays second fiddle to Frank Gore in the Indianapolis Colts backfield, but it's almost an eye-of-the-beholder ordeal. In Week 7, Gore led the backfield with nine carries. Mack had five, but he also caught four of his six targets to land second on the team in receiving.

That aside, there is still some frustration here, as ESPN's Matthew Berry illustrated:

One has to add Mack on the idea the coaching staff will start unleashing him even more as the season progresses.

That, or he rattles off another 91 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts like he did a few weeks ago. Either way, owners can do much worse than a versatile back like Mack this week.

Who saw this coming?

No one would have banked on Dolphins wideout Kenny Stills having a breakout game during a contest starting quarterback Jay Cutler went down with a serious-looking injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Stills had only dipped above the 10-point line once before the Week 7 outburst. His six catches on nine targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns put him at 20.5 points and gave him one of the top highlights of the year so far:

Stills has two quality games in a row and is feasting while DeVante Parker misses time. But given a shakeup at quarterback, the situation might be enough to give Stills a permanent boost in the fantasy realm.

Chalk Stills up as yet another option at a deep position and one who should now sit owned in most leagues.

It seemed only a matter of time before we got the O.J. Howard breakout game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had brought along the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft sowly, using him mostly as a blocker over the team's opening act while leaning on Cameron Brate to act as the receiving threat.

That changed in Week 7, where Howard caught each of his career-high six targets and turned them into 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke provided more proof of Howard's upward trend:

It's not like that was a great matchup, either, considering the Buffalo Bills entered allowing the fifth-fewest points to tight ends on average.

After the outburst, it's hard to imagine the Tampa Bay coaching staff goes back in the other direction with Howard's usage. As long as it doesn't, this is a huge sigh of relief for owners who have watched the position be miserable so far this year.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.