NFL Trade Deadline 2017: Highlighting Possible Candidates to Be Moved

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NFL trade deadline might see more action than usual this year.

We'll find out officially on October 31, but the Arizona Cardinals winning big for at least a week with the trade for Adrian Peterson might encourage other teams in need to make moves they feel could improve their fortunes.

The rumor mill itself has been mostly quiet, but it isn't hard to circle a few guys who could be movers at the deadline once decision-makers in front offices start picking up the phones.

Here's a look at a few candidates fans should keep an eye on as the deadline approaches.

Cordy Glenn, T, Buffalo Bills

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills could be interested in accumulating as many draft picks as possible while trying to rebuild the roster.

Meaning, a player like Cordy Glenn may find himself slapped on the block.

As Chris Brown of the team's official website noted in mid-October, Glenn's nagging injury issues and a desire to see other prospects along the line could limit Glenn's playing time moving forward. Right around that time, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Seattle Seahawks have previously called the Bills about Glenn.

The trick with Glenn, of course, is the injury history and money. He missed five games last year and has had problems this year. Any team looking to bring him aboard will not only have to sacrifice assets but also take a hit in the checkbook, because his cap hit is north of $14 million in each of the next two seasons before a potential out in 2019, per Spotrac.

Only a team that fancies itself a contender and in need of a quick boost might make a deal for Glenn.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Did the Miami Dolphins just have a showcase game from Kenny Stills that doubled as a nudge toward trading Jarvis Landry?

It sounds silly, until one looks at the evidence. Stills just put up 85 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 while starting quarterback Jay Cutler went down with an injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Keep in mind the Dolphins not only have to pay Stills' big contract, they have an upcoming negotiation situation with DeVante Parker.

Landry, on the other hand, heads to unrestricted free agency after this season. Though Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported in August the team told Landry it won't move him, August is quite a long time ago in NFL terms.

Landry, from a numbers standpoint, could land a big contract. He's scored 16 touchdowns to this point in his career so far and caught 333 of his gaudy 475 targets.

For the Dolphins, getting something in return for Landry's likely eventual departure makes sense if they don't intend on paying him market value. The team has lost two starters under center now, so making a forward-looking move at a spot well-reinforced already makes plenty of sense.

The biggest question is, which team makes a deal and takes a risk on Landry being a half-season rental?

Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Martavis Bryant carousel doesn't feel like it's slowing just yet.

A report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stating Bryant requested a trade and the team knew about it got shot down. But after Week 7, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler caught a deleted Instagram post from Bryant and spoke to a source who said Bryant "wants out."

Bryant is only 25 years old and a rare deep threat who comes in with a 6'4", 211-pound frame. Meaning, other teams will have plenty of interest in him for the right price.

But the baggage here is notable. He missed all of 2016 due to suspension and this year hasn't been a priority in the offense. Case in point—during the Week 7 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bryant received two targets, catching one for three yards. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster caught two of his three targets for 39 yards and a score.

On the whole, Bryant hasn't been on the same page as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He's received 36 targets and caught one touchdown while averaging 13 yards per reception, the lowest mark of his career.

Normally, Bryant having trouble getting in a rhythm with his quarterback after a year away wouldn't raise many eyebrows. But there is enough here to make Bryant one of the top trade candidates before the deadline, especially because he's headed to free agency after the season anyway.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com.