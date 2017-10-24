World Series 2017: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Astros vs. Dodgers Game 1

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are hours away from kicking off the 2017 World Series to determine which team will be crowned Major League Baseball's champion.

Aside from the joy of watching the best team in the American League compete against the best team in the National League, the gambling in this series figures to be intense because of how closely matched these two clubs are.

The Astros led the league in runs scored (896) during the regular season, and the Dodgers had the second-best ERA (3.38). As perfect counter-balances to each other, here are the key prop bets to look for in this year's Fall Classic.

World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (-165, bet $165 to win $100)

Houston Astros (+145)

It's not a surprise the Dodgers are the favorites heading into the World Series. For starters, they will have home-field advantage, which has been critical in these playoffs.

Through the first two rounds of the postseason, home teams have gone a combined 23-8. The Astros won a seven-game ALCS over the New York Yankees in which the home team won every game.

The Dodgers were also the best home team in MLB during the regular season with a 57-24 record and have gone 4-0 at Dodger Stadium in the playoffs.

If the Astros are going to win their first World Series, they will have to figure out how to win away from Minute Maid Park. They were actually better on the road (53-28) than at home (48-33) during the regular season, but their lone road win in the playoffs was in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox.

All of these factors combine to make the Dodgers easy betting favorites for the World Series as they look to win their first championship since 1988.

World Series MVP Odds

Clayton Kershaw (+450)

Jose Altuve (+500)

Justin Turner (+600)

Justin Verlander (+800)

Chris Taylor (+800)

Dallas Keuchel (+1000)

Kenley Jansen (+1000)

Clayton Kershaw's playoff struggles have been a topic of discussion for years. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has a 4.40 ERA with 88 hits allowed, 16 homers allowed and 122 strikeouts in 106.1 innings over 21 postseason appearances.

There has been one key difference for Kershaw this year that has helped him appear more comfortable, especially after giving up four solo homers to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Positive Residual provided the stats featuring Kershaw's number of pitches thrown and days of rest this postseason compared to last year:

The Dodgers rode Kershaw hard in the past because they had to. Their pitching depth has been a huge asset this October, with the addition of Yu Darvish giving Los Angeles a strong No. 2 and Rich Hill a quality No. 3.

Starting pitchers will typically need to pitch at least two games if they want a shot to win a series MVP award. Justin Verlander was named ALCS MVP for his two dominant outings against the Yankees in which he gave up one run and struck out 21 hitters over 16 innings.

If this turns into a short series of four or five games, the MVP will come from the position players or relievers on either side.

Jose Altuve and Justin Turner have been the best hitters for their respective teams this postseason. Altuve did have a hiccup during the three ALCS games in New York with an 0-for-10 stretch, but he's had multiple hits in six of Houston's 11 playoff games this year.

Turner has only had one game without a hit this postseason. The Dodgers third baseman has posted a .387/.500/.677 slash line with three home runs and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) against the Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.

As good as Turner has been this October, he did sit out the Dodgers' workout on Sunday. General manager Farhan Zaidi told Ken Gurnick of MLB.com the star third baseman is "a little banged up" but will be ready to play in Game 1.

Verlander is riding a wave of momentum since being acquired by the Astros, per Matt Kelly of MLB.com:

The Dodgers were in the middle of the MLB pack in strikeouts as a team with 1,380 during the regular season, giving Verlander the potential to keep putting up big numbers in that category.

However, the most intriguing matchup of the series will be Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen against Houston hitters.

The Astros are the hardest team in MLB to strike out, whiffing just 1,087 times during the regular season. Jansen is the modern equivalent of Mariano Rivera with a cutter that seems virtually impossible to hit.

Jansen has had at least 100 strikeouts in four of the last five seasons and has walked a total of 26 hitters in 189.1 innings over the past three seasons. He's given up two hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk in eight innings this postseason.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has only turned to Jansen for more than one inning twice in the first two playoff series. He made three appearances of at least two innings last year, so his arm should be ready to handle a greater workload in the World Series if the situation arises.

On the list of potential MVP candidates, there are no shortage of stars to choose from. Jansen isn't quite a sleeper contender, but his level of dominance and ability to pitch in virtually every game will give him a strong edge for the Dodgers.

