Tom Brady, Patriots Beat Falcons in Super Bowl Rematch on Foggy Night in Foxboro

The New England Patriots didn't need to overcome a 25-point deficit this time around, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

It was the first time the two teams met since New England's historic comeback at February's Super Bowl LI.

Tom Brady finished 21-of-29 for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Julio Jones had the play of the game in a losing effort. He took the ball away from Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler in the fourth quarter for Atlanta's first touchdown of the game. The NFL shared a replay of the catch:

Jones finished with nine receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, and according to the Falcons' official Twitter account, he became the second-fastest wide receiver to reach 8,000 career yards. After Sunday night, Jones has 8,076 receiving yards over six-plus seasons.

Conditions weren't exactly optimal inside Gillette Stadium as the air became increasingly foggy. The NFL showed what it was like for fans at home watching the NBC broadcast:

NESN's Matt Chatham didn't think the fog affected the players, though:

NBC had to call an audible, however, and use a different camera angle to show the action. Rather than the traditional view from high up on the sidelines, fans were offered the quarterback's perspective, which caught the attention of the Madden video game series:

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz would like to see the trend catch on:

The fog added a unique wrinkle to an otherwise one-sided game.

The Falcons entered Sunday night fifth in total offense (378.4 yards per game) and fourth in offensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. That high-powered Atlanta offense struggled to move the ball against New England in the opening half.

The Patriots shut out the Falcons through the first two quarters and limited Atlanta to 130 total yards. Bleacher Report's Doug Farrar noted a tactical tweak the Falcons have made since former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan left to coach the San Francisco 49ers:

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora made a similar point:

ESPN Stats & Info noted Atlanta's slow start had carried over from its Week 6 loss to the Miami Dolphins:

Not all of the blame for the team's scoring issues deserved to land on offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's doorstep. Matt Bryant missed his first two field goals. The Patriots blocked his first attempt from 37 yards out and his second from 36 hit the left upright.

Sarkisian's play call on 4th-and-goal at the Patriots' 1-yard line will likely be a point of contention among Falcons fans, though. After Ryan's pass to Julio Jones fell incomplete on third down, the Falcons went with an empty backfield on fourth down and gave the ball to Taylor Gabriel on a jet sweep to the right. The Falcons lost five yards on the play and turned the ball over on downs.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN thought some were too quick to pile on Sarkisian:

The Patriots offense, meanwhile, wasn't firing on all cylinders but did more than enough to outpace the Falcons. New England scored 17 points in the second quarter on the strength of touchdown receptions from Brandin Cooks and James White. Stephen Gostkowski also connected on a 29-yard field goal.

He later gave the Patriots more breathing room with a pair of second-half field goals before Jones got the Falcons on the board.

The victory gives the Patriots sole possession of first place in the AFC East. They hold a half-game lead over the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Sunday night was business as usual for the New England offense, which has been among the best in the NFL this season. The Patriots defense, on the other hand, was allowing the most yards in the league (440.7) heading into Week 7. The Patriots held Atlanta to 343 yards, significantly below its season average.

As good as Brady and New England's offense have been, the defense will likely determine if the team can repeat as Super Bowl champions. Sunday night will allay some fears fans had about whether the unit can step up against tough competition.

On the Falcons' sideline, the game will raise even more questions, as Atlanta has now lost three straight. It won an NFC title in 2016 after a 4-3 start, so a 3-3 record through seven weeks is not a reason to panic.

Still, it's impossible to ignore how the offense has taken a step back, and the Falcons won't go anywhere until Sarkisian and head coach Dan Quinn resolve the issue.

