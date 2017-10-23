World Series 2017 Schedule: Dates, TV Info and More for MLB Championship

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have a couple of days to catch their breath.

Pushed to the limit in the American League Championship Series by the New York Yankees after dropping the three middle games of the series at Yankee Stadium, the Astros came back with a hard edge and won the pennant with victories in Games 6 and 7.

The Astros earned their way into their second World Series, and their first as an American League team. They represented the National League in 2005, and that appearance ended badly as they were swept in four games by the Chicago White Sox.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Astros will be facing a formidable opponent in the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a late-season slump that saw the Dodgers lose 16 of 17 games, the team has righted itself.

The Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series and then beat the World Series champion Chicago Cubs in five games.

The Dodgers are gunning for their first World Series victory since the Orel Hershiser-led 1988 team beat the Oakland A's. The Dodgers have great depth with their pitching—starters and relievers—and they have been getting clutch hitting up and down the lineup.

Here's the World Series schedule:

Tuesday, October 24

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox



Wednesday, October 25

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox

Friday, October 27

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Saturday, October 28

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Sunday, October 29

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

Tuesday, October 31

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

Wednesday, November 1

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

The first game of a best-of-seven series in any sport is vital, but Game 1 of this year's World Series may have even more value than usual. That's because the Astros are sending staff bellcow Dallas Keuchel to face Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw.

Keuchel was 14-5 with a 2.90 earned-run average during the regular season, while Kershaw was 18-4 with a 2.31 ERA.

Keuchel is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA in the postseason, and he has struck out 25 batters while walking just five in his playoff outings.

Kershaw has regularly struggled throughout his career in the postseason, but he has done somewhat better this year with a 2-0 record and a 3.63 ERA along with 16 strikeouts and five walks.

The Dodgers have had timely hitting throughout the postseason, and third baseman Justin Turner has been the most productive of their hitters with a .387 average, three home runs and 12 RBI. Yasiel Puig is hitting .414 with 12 hits, six runs scored and six RBI, while Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger have two home runs and four RBI each.

The Dodgers are also hoping to have shortstop Corey Seager back in the lineup after missing the NLCS with back issues.

The Astros are led by MVP candidate Jose Altuve, who is hitting .400 in the postseason with five home runs and eight runs batted in. Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel is hitting .366 with 15 hits, including four doubles and a triple.

Carlos Correa is hitting .295 with three homers and nine RBI, and he is expected to take on a key role in the World Series.