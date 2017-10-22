Ezekiel Elliott Moves Up Cowboys Record Books with Career Day vs. 49ers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made the most of his opportunity Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after a district judge placed a temporary restraining order on his six-game suspension.

Elliott ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Dallas' 40-10 win over the 49ers. He also caught one pass for 72 yards and a touchdown. His 219 total yards were a career high, eclipsing the 209 he gained in a 35-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 last year.

According to the Cowboys' official Twitter account, Elliott's 10 100-yard games are also tied for fifth-most in franchise history.

Elliott's performance certainly puts to bed any questions raised earlier in the year after he ran for eight yards on nine carries in a 42-17 defeat to the Denver Broncos. He followed up by going for 165 yards on 43 carries in his next two games—a respectable 82.5 yards per game but well below his per-game average as a rookie (108.7).

It remains to be seen whether Elliott will have an opportunity to build on Sunday's win when Dallas plays the Washington Redskins in Week 8. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL is attempting to move up a hearing about Elliott's preliminary injunction against his suspension to Friday:

The NFL announced the six-game suspension in August after a yearlong investigation into allegations Elliott assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. Days prior to Dallas' season-opener against the New York Giants, a judge granted Elliott's injunction, which allowed Elliott to play until his case is legally resolved.