Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Beat Bengals Behind Le'Veon Bell's Big Performance

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

All season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' success has been predicated on feeding Le'Veon Bell.

Suffice it to say Bell won't go home hungry Sunday.

The Pro Bowl running back accounted for nearly 200 yards of total offense and Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes, as the Steelers earned a 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bell rushed for 134 yards and added 58 on his three receptions. It's his second consecutive game with at least 30 carries and 100-plus yards on the ground. The Steelers are 12-0 in games where Bell rushes the ball 25 or more times during his career, including a 4-0 mark this season.