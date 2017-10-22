    Twitter Reacts After Suns Eric Bledsoe Appears to Ask for Trade

    Steve SilvermanFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    Eric Bledsoe is not happy in Phoenix.
    It's no secret the Phoenix Suns have struggled this season. Eric Bledsoe's name has been in trade rumors for the last two years, and it seems as though he's ready to leave.

    And Twitter has plenty to say.

     

    Even DeAndre Jordan, Bledsoe's former teammate on the Los Angeles Clippers, chimed in:

    Suns coach Earl Watson was fired Sunday after the team's 0-3 start. With all the chaos in the desert, it's no wonder Bledsoe seemingly wants out. 

