Twitter Reacts After Suns Eric Bledsoe Appears to Ask for Trade

Twitter Reacts After Suns Eric Bledsoe Appears to Ask for TradeOctober 22, 2017
It's no secret the Phoenix Suns have struggled this season. Eric Bledsoe's name has been in trade rumors for the last two years, and it seems as though he's ready to leave.
And Twitter has plenty to say.
@BleacherReport y'all really ain't see this coming ? 🤔 https://t.co/PTdgwZLgsY2017-10-22 20:53:16
"I Dont wanna be here" — Eric Bledsoe Can't say I blame him. https://t.co/Vsg5qQVViX2017-10-22 21:25:55
Eric Bledsoe in 5 minutes: "I was out at Home Depot with my wife"2017-10-22 20:56:07
Waiting for @EBled2 to say this is a song lyric or his favorite movie quote https://t.co/TX4qL3jKhI2017-10-22 20:58:08
Even DeAndre Jordan, Bledsoe's former teammate on the Los Angeles Clippers, chimed in:
Come back home bro2017-10-22 21:47:50
Suns coach Earl Watson was fired Sunday after the team's 0-3 start. With all the chaos in the desert, it's no wonder Bledsoe seemingly wants out.