Twitter Reacts to Kurt Angle and Shield's Win, More WWE TLC Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

The Raw brand electrified Minneapolis' Target Center Sunday night with a TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event that sent fans, analysts and critics scurrying to their keyboards to voice their opinions of the night's event.

Kurt Angle's return to the squared circle and triumph, AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and Asuka's debut were the most memorable and enduring moments from a night of entertaining action.

Kurt Angle's Return, The Shield's Win and a Messy Main Event

From a quality standpoint, the main event of TLC was a match that never really hit its stride. Like a crappy summer blockbuster, it was brimming with too many twists and turns and ended with a conquering hero's overcoming insurmountable odds to emerge victoriously.

CBS' Brian Campbell spoke on the contest, while Will Pruett channeled his inner Homer Simpson to express his opinions of the match.

Denny Burkholder, also of CBS, questioned the logic of the garbage truck driver just going along with The Miz's orders to seemingly murder Braun Strowman on live television.

B/R's James Moffat and Kevin Berge were more forgiving.

The story of the match, though, was very clearly Angle.

The former Olympian entered the arena alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, sporting The Shield's trademark tactical gear and looking out of place like a third wheel on a prom date.

James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet was quick to point out the idea that Angle was a badass and Kane was an unstoppable force when, an hour earlier, Mickie James was portrayed as "old."

After suffering an injury following a powerslam through a table, Angle fought back and won the match for his team with what Michael Cole called an "Olympic Shield Bomb."

For Angle, who filled in at the last moment, it was a memorable moment that reintroduced him as an in-ring competitor to an audience who may not be familiar with his work. From a story standpoint, he was portrayed as an ass-kicker at the expense of Rollins and Ambrose.

Whether he is legitimately one or not, it came at the expense of his younger partners at a time when the company needs to create new stars rather than relying on those from a bygone era.

Daniel Bryan, undoubtedly watching closely, may have had the final word regarding Sunday's match and Angle's treatment in it.

Interesting.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor Is Too Sweet

A late addition to the card when Bray Wyatt was scratched because of illness, the battle between the two greatest members of the storied Bullet Club of New Japan Pro Wrestling in AJ Styles and Finn Balor earned praise across the social media platform.

Early talk centered around the commentary team's desire to refer to the aforementioned Club but tiptoeing ever so carefully around it.

Mat Men Podcast pointed out the lack of Twitter activity once the bell rang, the attention of the wrestling world on the match unfolding between the ropes.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful correctly pointed out that Balor-Styles was the proverbial "bee's knees" rather than the monotonous affair Demon King vs. Sister Abigail would have been.

Slice Wrestling provided a look at what the WWE Universe as a whole thought of the efforts of both men, while Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com and Bleacher Report's Donald Wood applauded the quality of the bout.

The most noteworthy moment of the entire match was the show of respect between Balor and Styles after the bell as they came face-to-face and engaged in a "Too Sweet," undoubtedly aimed at Bullet Club after a famous cease-and-desist letter just under a month ago.

Twitter, including parody account WWE Creative Humor, had fun with it.

William Regal, one of the most respected Superstars in Vince McMahon's sports-entertainment empire, spoke on the competitive nature of the match and how the performers made the audience feel their desire to attain victory.

The match, a superb one, lived up to expectations on short notice, and for that, the Superstars should be commended.

Enzo Can't Talk

Enzo Amore may have left Sunday's show with the Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Kalisto via nefarious means, but a gruff, raspy voice made for one notable tweet by the folks manning the B/R WWE account.

Fellow cruiserweight Mustafa Ali was thrilled to hear Amore struggling to spit his catchphrases.

Then retracted that joyous tweet when The Certified G regained his title.

Amore continues to get over as a heel, and winning the title only helps matters. That so many people are affected by him one way or the other lends itself to quality Twitter content and helps ensure the polarizing Superstar remains a red-hot member of the Raw roster.

Women's Wrestling Seizes The Spotlight

There were three women's matches on Sunday's card, beginning with a Kickoff Show match between Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox that unexpectedly earned a solid review from B/R's Ryan Dilbert.

Asuka defeated Emma in the pay-per-view's opening contest, leading to tweets of praise and excitement from her NXT peers.

Except for Nia Jax, who appeared unimpressed by The Empress of Tomorrow.

Triple H issued a word of warning for those thinking we have already seen the best of the newcomer.

Dakota Kai appeared excited by the prospect of a third match, while Ember Moon praised the Raw Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

In a company that repeatedly and eagerly touts its Women's Revolution and pats itself on the back for giving female talents an opportunity, it showcased its Superstars to a great deal of success Sunday night.