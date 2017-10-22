NASCAR Monster Cup 2017 Playoff Standings and Schedule Post-Hollywood Casino 400

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series moved one step closer toward crowning a champion Sunday as the field for the postseason's round of eight was finalized at the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City, Kansas.

And while Martin Treux Jr.—who took home Sunday's win—and Brad Keselowski had already secured their spots in the final eight before engines were fired, the remainder of the dwindling playoff positions were up for grabs in the round of 12's final race.

ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass offered a more complete overview of the remaining contenders, complete with updated point totals:

With three races ahead in the round of eight, here's a look at what's to come and which drivers are best positioned to amass some crucial points next week at the First Data 500.

Remaining Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 29: First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia

Sunday, Nov. 5: AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, Nov. 12: Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, Nov. 19: Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida

What's Next

The field of eight will return to the track Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, which should be music to the ears of Keselowski and Kyle Busch—who ran first and second, respectively, at the Monster Energy Cup race there in April.

Busch should be particularly ecstatic.

Dating back to the start of the 2015 campaign, Busch has finished in the top five at all four races at Martinsville. As a result, he owns an average finish of 3.25—which ranks tops among all drivers during that three-season stretch.

Then there's Keselowski, who has matched Busch with four top-five finishes at Martinsville since 2015, including a second-place effort at the playoff race a year ago after starting 19th.

Another name to watch will be Chase Elliott.

Although Elliott finished 38th at Martinsville in March 2015 and 20th in the same race a year later, he's flashed noticeable improvement at the Virginia raceway over the past year.

Specifically, the No. 24 Chevrolet logged a 12th-place finish last October and improved on that effort by nine spots in April when he nabbed his first-ever top-five tally at the track.

Elliott will have his hands full trying to compete with world-beaters like Busch and Keselowski, but if recent trends are any indication, he could sneak out a win and secure his spot in the final four.

"He's been the biggest surprise," NASCAR American analyst Parker Kligerman said, according to NBC Sports' Daniel McFadin (via Yahoo Sports). "That 24 team has been incredible through the playoffs. One thing I've noticed about that team, just speaking to [crew chief] Alan Gustafson, speaking to Chase, it's almost as if they want that first win more than they care about the playoffs."

All stats courtesy of DriverAverages.com unless noted otherwise.