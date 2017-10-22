T.Y. Hilton After Colts' Loss: 'It Is the Offensive Line. They Need to Block'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton didn't mince words about whom to blame for his team's 27-0 defeat by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It is the offensive line. They need to block," Hilton said after the game, per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

