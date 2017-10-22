T.Y. Hilton After Colts' Loss: 'It Is the Offensive Line. They Need to Block'October 22, 2017
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton didn't mince words about whom to blame for his team's 27-0 defeat by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"It is the offensive line. They need to block," Hilton said after the game, per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV in Indianapolis.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Lefkoe's Locks Week 6
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already
Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2
Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life
Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick
Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season
Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?
Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?
Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?
Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper
Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?
Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?
Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady
From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL
Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017
Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ