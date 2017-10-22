    T.Y. Hilton After Colts' Loss: 'It Is the Offensive Line. They Need to Block'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    Members of the Indianapolis Colts offensive line, left to right, Le'Raven Clark, Mike Personand Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Jeremy Vujnovich (67) come to the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton didn't mince words about whom to blame for his team's 27-0 defeat by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    "It is the offensive line. They need to block," Hilton said after the game, per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV in Indianapolis.  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

