World Series 2017: Schedule and Predictions for Astros vs. Dodgers Fall Classic

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

If you look back at the history of World Series MVP winners, you'll notice that not everyone is a Hall of Famer or perennial All-Star. Sometimes, the players are journeymen or slap-hitting infielders or guys who had their moment in the sun and then faded away.

Below, you'll find three players who have never made an All-Star Game but could be unsung heroes in the Fall Classic. Then, you'll find a World Series prediction.

First, here's a look at the schedule, via MLB.com.



Tuesday, October 24 (Game 1): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, October 25 (Game 2): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, October 27 (Game 3): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

Saturday, October 28 (Game 4): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

*Sunday, October 29 (Game 5): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros



*Tuesday, October 31 (Game 6): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

*Wednesday, November 1 (Game 7): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Fox will televise each game, all of which will begin at 8 p.m. ET. MLB.TV subscribers can also live-stream the World Series. An asterisk indicates the game will be played if necessary.

Los Angeles Dodgers Starter-Turned-Reliever Kenta Maeda

Starter Kenta Maeda was the odd man out of the Dodgers' playoff rotation, but he's established himself as a force out of the bullpen this postseason.

Manager Dave Roberts has called for Maeda five times in eight games, and the 29-year-old has responded with five shutout innings and seven strikeouts. Remarkably, Maeda hasn't even allowed anyone to reach base yet.

His presence in the 'pen makes the Dodgers' already excellent back end that much deeper, negating the need for any of their starters to go deep into games. Although Maeda hasn't gone longer than an inning yet, he can conceivably be a long man and pitch for a few innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers Second Baseman Logan Forsythe

The easy pick here was outfielder Chris Taylor, but giving that distinction to a player who just won the National League Championship Series MVP seemed like cheating.

Therefore, the nod goes to second baseman Logan Forsythe.

The 30-year-old had a rough year at the plate, hitting just .224 with six home runs and 109 strikeouts, but he's heating up in the postseason. In seven games, Forsythe has a .316 batting average, but most importantly, he's getting on base nearly half the time (.458).

He was a major factor in the Dodgers' Game 2 win in the National League Division Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks with three hits and three runs. Could another big day be in store?

Houston Astros Third Baseman Alex Bregman

The Los Angeles Dodgers have three southpaws in their rotation: Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Alex Wood. That means 23-year-old Alex Bregman, who hits second in the Astros' batting order against left-handers, will play a key role during games when Houston faces that trio.

Bregman has been fantastic against left-handed pitching this year, hitting .341 with seven home runs and a .974 OPS. He'll hit behind George Springer and ahead of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, all of whom hit left-handers well.

If that quartet of players gets hot, they have a chance to dominate this series.

World Series Pick

The Los Angeles Dodgers will win the World Series in six games thanks to its superior bullpen, which has been lights-out in the regular season and postseason.

Closer Kenley Jansen is one of the best in the business, and he's supported by an abundance of solid relievers. Manager Dave Roberts has the luxury of mixing and matching thanks to that talented collection of arms, and that will be the difference.