What's Next for Kurt Angle, The Shield, Braun Strowman After WWE TLC 2017?

Credit: WWE.com

TLC 2017 was headlined by a massive handicap match including many of the top stars on Monday Night Raw. In the end, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins emerged victorious with the help of Roman Reigns' surprise replacement, Raw general manager Kurt Angle. With pure toughness on display, The Shield, or at least a solid replacement for the team, ruined all of The Miz's plans and stood tall.

Angle was the X-factor in the match, and he ultimately was the one who pinned Miz for the victory. It is hard to say where he goes next, but it was clear that Angle was far from over-the-hill. The Hall of Famer can still hit German suplexes and Angle slams like no one else.

The GM should return to his main role for a while, but WWE is not known for wasting easy money. Angle will absolutely step into the ring again sooner rather than later. The best guess would be that Angle will be one of the thirty participants in this year's Royal Rumble. He should also compete at WrestleMania, but his opponent likely is not among those he fought on Sunday.

If there is one easy opponent for Angle, though, it would be Miz. In fact, it would not be completely surprising for Miz vs. Angle to be a match as early as WWE Clash of Champions in December. The matchup is not Mania worthy, but it certainly could be a fun boost to a lesser show.

For the Showcase of the Immortals, some great opponents for Angle include Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt or even a returning Triple H. If WWE wanted to travel across brand lines, Angle vs. AJ Styles would also be welcome, with the two having proven chemistry that has never been witnessed in WWE.

More certain is the future of Ambrose and Rollins. After taking out a full stable of the best heels on the roster, the Raw tag team champions emerged victorious, defending the honor of The Shield. When Reigns returns, they will likely continue to work together as Reigns tunes up for a fated battle with Brock Lesnar and his brothers continue to dominate the tag team division.

The Shield are an easy draw for fans, and WWE cannot afford to not rely on them. With Survivor Series coming up, the trio will likely work together in a traditional elimination match either against a new team led by Miz or as the best Raw has to offer against SmackDown's top stars.

On the losing heel side, Braun Strowman's story is the most interesting, as he was betrayed by his own teammates after a fight broke out between him and Kane. This could easily be the catalyst for a Strowman face turn that has seemed likely since his rivalry with Reigns. The Monster Among Men is too popular right now to remain a villain.

Up first on his agenda, Strowman will be looking for revenge against Kane. While these two monsters have clashed before, this would be the first time fans get to see them go one-on-one. Strowman has often brought the best out of his big-man opponents, and he could have a heated and physical rivalry with Kane.

If Kane is around long enough, WWE could certainly have Strowman vs. Kane be one of the main-card matches at Survivor Series. Otherwise, Strowman will likely compete in an elimination match, perhaps against Miz, who betrayed him as well. Strowman's new path of destruction could be his most entertaining yet.

With The Shield a big part of Raw, Strowman on a war path and Angle potentially returning to the ring again soon, this TLC match helped reshape the roster and may just have kickstarted a fascinating new chapter for Monday Night Raw.