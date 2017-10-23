NFL Week 8 Picks: Upcoming Odds and Predictions for Full Schedule

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

If Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season taught us anything, it is that the unpredictability that has engulfed the league this year is nowhere near dissipating.

Three teams were shut out, including a Denver Broncos outfit that once looked like a legitimate playoff team. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills improved their win-loss total to 4-2, and longtime basement dwellers the Los Angeles Rams shocked the Arizona Cardinals in London, beating them 33-0 to improve to an NFC West-best 5-2.

A strong defensive performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of their AFC North matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and sheer dominance by the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LI rematch against the Atlanta Falcons helped them set up foundations on which to enjoy fruitful and successful second halves of the season.

With all but one game (the Monday Night Football meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins) in the rearview mirror, let's look forward to what should be another explosive slate of NFL action with predictions and odds for all of Week 8's matchups.

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5), CBS, 8:25 p.m. ET (Thursday)

The Baltimore Ravens are struggling offensively, and the loss of wide receiver Mike Wallace to a concussion only compounds the issues surrounding the underachieving squad. Their defense is hardly holding up its end of the bargain, giving up big runs in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Their opponents, the Miami Dolphins, have momentum on their side following two come-from-behind victories in a row. Though the AFC East squad will likely be without quarterback Jay Cutler, who suffered broken ribs in Sunday's win over the New York Jets, the team still has enough firepower, with the likes of Jarvis Landry and superb running back Jay Ajayi, to outgain and, more importantly, outscore the Ravens.

Even on the road.

Prediction: Miami 23-16

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings (-7.5) at Cleveland Browns, NFL Network, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns will arrive in London for a showdown at Twickenham Stadium as two teams heading in different directions.

The Vikings are firmly atop the NFC North, having vanquished the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 and followed up with a strong, dominant victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Even without as consistent a performance by quarterback Case Keenum as they have had recently, the team rode the legs of running back Latavius Murray to victory.

Equally as important has been the team's defense.

Against a Cleveland Browns offense that could very well be quarterbacked by a combination of DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler and an offensive line that may be without All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas, and you have a showdown that favors the Vikings.

An easy pick, especially after a crushing loss to the Browns' crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon, and the odds reflect as much.

Prediction: Minnesota 38-14

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons (-7) at New York Jets, Fox, 1 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Falcons did not score a point in Sunday's loss to New England Patriots until the final five minutes of the game, when quarterback Matt Ryan hit Julio Jones for a short touchdown pass. It was another representation of an offense that lacks the fire it had a year ago when it was firing on all cylinders under the scheming of then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

The New York Jets play every opponent tough, and up until the New England game in Week 6, they were competing for the top spot in the AFC East and were one of the league's biggest surprises.

Desperation on the part of the defending NFC champions, not to mention skill players like Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Devonta Freeman, should be enough to spark a win for a Falcons team in need of one.

Still, it will not be hard against a Jets team that has adopted the attributes of its quarterback, Josh McCown: tough and resilient.

Prediction: Atlanta 21-18

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2), Fox, 1 p.m. ET

Neither the Carolina Panthers nor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked terribly good in 2017.

The Buccanneers appeared to be a Super Bowl dark horse with many after appearing on Hard Knocks, while it had looked like Cam Newton and the Panthers had rediscovered their swagger after a disappointing 2016 campaign. Instead, they once again have proved to be a mediocre team rather than the juggernaut they were two seasons ago, when they advanced to the Super Bowl.

In a game in which someone must win, look for the Buccaneers, behind a strong rushing performance from Doug Martin, to knock off the Panthers at home.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 27-21

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5), Fox, 1 p.m. ET

Prior to the San Francisco 49ers laying an egg against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon, allowing 40 points and making the dynamic duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott look like world-beaters once again, it would not have been out of the realm of common sense to suggest the Niners were capable of rolling into Lincoln Financial Field and upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not anymore.

The 49ers looked terrible as they were run over, physically manhandled and beaten down by a superior team, and their matchup against the vaunted Philly offensive and defensive units will follow suit. Expect a big day from quarterback Carson Wentz and LeGarrette Blount, not to mention the likes of Fletcher Cox, Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins as they tee off on rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Prediction: Philadelphia 27-10

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-7.5), Fox, 1 p.m. ET

If this game were in Chicago, it would be so much easier to pick the Monsters of the Midway than it is here.

Despite strong victories against the Steelers and Panthers, the Chicago Bears do not have enough offensive firepower to knock off a New Orleans Saints team finding its groove some five weeks after looking like one of the worst teams in the league.

Drew Brees and Co. have roared back into potential playoff contention with improved play from the defense. While the perennial MVP candidate has failed to inspire much excitement, particularly with multiple-interception games, Brees is the leader the team needs to get to where it wants to go.

Particularly Sunday against an underrated Bears defensive unit that features electrifying rookie Eddie Jackson.

Prediction: New Orleans 24-21

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-6.5), CBS, 1 p.m. ET

The New England Patriots, at 5-2, are finally looking like a team capable of rolling into Minneapolis and successfully defending their Super Bowl championship. After a dominating performance on Sunday Night Football in which they limited Falcons signal-caller Ryan to under 300 yards passing and surrendered a touchdown only in garbage time, the Pats will host the suddenly red-hot Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bolts have won three games in a row and will look to knock off Brady and Co. at Gillette Stadium, where the Pats are not nearly as unbeatable as they have been in years past.

But even with a physical offensive attack, Philip Rivers and the Chargers do not have enough weaponry to go toe-to-toe with a Pats team whose defense is building confidence and whose offense rediscovered the criminally underrated James White Sunday night.

A closer game should be expected until the fourth quarter, when Rivers tries too hard to make a play and Bill Belichick's team makes him pay for it.

Prediction: New England 34-24

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-3), CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Up until Thursday's epic thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs, won via a last-second score by Derek Carr to Michael Crabtree, the Oakland Raiders were one of the biggest disappointments of the young NFL season.

Having rediscovered some of their offensive magic from a year ago, when the Black and Silver were legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they head to New Era Field for a showdown with the surprising 4-2 Buffalo Bills, headlined by running back LeSean McCoy, who has been phenomenal this season.

The Raiders defense is just bad enough to suggest McCoy and quarterback Tyrod Taylor will have their way with it, leading to another awe-inspiring victory. The loss of Marshawn Lynch to suspension does nothing to help boost Oakland's stock in this one.

Prediction: Buffalo 23-18

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-10), CBS, 1 p.m. ET

When Andy Dalton is on, he is one of the best quarterbacks in football. When he is inconsistent, he looks like a signal-caller incapable of matching up against the NFL's best defenses. Luckily, the Cincinnati Bengals QB is facing a leaky Indianapolis Colts defense that gave up 27 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, not to mention an offensive line that surrendered 10 sacks.

Expect the great Geno Atkins and the Bengals defense to lead the way in a decisive win against a Colts team that, while playing tough, is outmanned. Cincinnati, desperate for a win to stay in playoff contention, will pick up the victory here and stay alive for another day.

Even if Dalton throws more touchdowns to the opposing team than he does those in orange and black.

Prediction: Cincinnati 20-13

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5), CBS, 4:05 p.m. ET

Deshaun Watson would be the Offensive Rookie of the Year if voting ended today. He looks sharp, has sparked the Houston Texans offense and has proved capable of shredding defenses with his feet or his arm. Sunday, though, he squares off with a Seattle Seahawks defense that remains near the top of the league.

The question is whether the Seahawks defense can account for Watson when it will be busy covering wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller down the field. Will Michael Bennett and Sheldon Richardson be able to do what few have proved capable of by containing Watson in a big Sunday afternoon game?

It is a task that will prove unenviable, if nothing else.

The relatively low point spread suggests oddsmakers are not too sure the Legion of Boom can stop the rookie phenom, either.

Prediction: Houston 27-24

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5), Fox, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kirk Cousins is one of the more underappreciated quarterbacks in the NFL, and the fact the Washington Redskins have yet to lock him up under contract is more of an indictment on the organization's management than Cousins himself.

Sunday, he and his team will host a Cowboys team fresh off a systematic 40-10 dismantling of San Francisco.

Riding high and confident following the one-sided victory, the Cowboys will run into a Redskins team that is better than most think and looking to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Yes, Prescott and Eliott will put up a fight in the nation's capital as they, too, chase the Eagles. In the end, though, Cousins will manufacture some of that magic that helped him earn the quarterback job in D.C. and pull out a playoff-shaping victory over America's Team.

Prediction: Washington 30-23

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Detroit Lions, NBC, 8:30 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally rediscovered the formula for success: let Le'Veon Bell run and receive out of the backfield and throw the ball to Antonio Brown.

The Steelers finally look like Super Bowl contenders, and while it is their offense that will likely carry them there, it is the defense that has been key to their two most recent victories.

In Week 6, against the then-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers unit allowed only six yards to Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill in the first half. They replicated that success in Week 7, allowing only nine total second-half yards to a Bengals unit that could not solve the riddle that was the Steelers D.

The Detroit Lions are a tough, physical team but have been trending downward thanks to a series of losses and some poor play by quarterback Matthew Stafford, particularly in the Week 6 loss to New Orleans.

A home, the prime-time game will be enough to excite the Lions and keep things interesting. What should be a statement game for Stafford and his teammates, though, will be another display of dominance by a Steelers team that figures to be the greatest threat to New England's dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 35-17

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7), ESPN, 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

Both the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs limp into Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football, both having lost two games in a row.

The Chiefs have been competitive, nearly pulling out wins against Pittsburgh and Oakland to remain undefeated. The Broncos, not so much.

Denver has looked inept on offense, while the defense has made uncharacteristic mistakes, making it more difficult for quarterback Trevor Siemian to dig his team out of the proverbial hole. A quarterback who plays much better with the lead than he does under pressure, Siemian will have the potential to build said lead against a Kansas City defense that has been horrific on paper.

Smith will find it more difficult to sling the ball around the field against Chris Harris, Jr. and Aqib Talib Monday night, but Hunt's rushing and Hill's dynamic play will be exactly what the doctor ordered for the ailing Chiefs.

Prediction: Kansas City, 28-17

Odds according to OddsShark.com.