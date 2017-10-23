World Series 2017: Series Preview and Game-by-Game Predictions

1 of 9

Projected Astros Lineup

CF George Springer

RF Josh Reddick (L)

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

1B Yuli Gurriel

3B Alex Bregman

DH Carlos Beltran (S)

LF Marwin Gonzalez (S)

C Brian McCann (S)

The Astros were baseball's most potent offense during the regular season, leading the majors in runs scored (896), team batting average (.282) and team OPS (.823).

MVP candidate Jose Altuve has led the way in October with a ridiculous .400/.500/.775 line that includes five home runs and more walks (8) than strikeouts (7).

The only change likely to occur in that projected lineup will be slotting Evan Gattis in for a few starts as either a replacement for Brian McCann behind the plate or Carlos Beltran at designated hitter. McCann is hitting just .156 this postseason, and the pitching staff had a better ERA with Gattis behind the dish during the regular season (3.87 vs. 4.36).

Alex Bregman could also find himself in the No. 2 spot in the batting order against the Dodgers' lefty-heavy rotation, especially considering Josh Reddick is batting just .171 in the playoffs.

Projected Dodgers Lineup

CF Chris Taylor

SS Corey Seager

3B Justin Turner

1B Cody Bellinger (L)

RF Yasiel Puig

LF Andre Ethier (vs. RHP)/Kike Hernandez (vs. LHP)

2B Chase Utley (vs. RHP)/Logan Forsythe (vs. LHP)

C Austin Barnes

Corey Seager's health is the big question for the Dodgers after he was left off the National League Championship Series roster with a back injury.

Seager took batting practice and ground balls at shortstop Sunday, and manager Dave Roberts is "very confident" he'll be back in the lineup when the World Series begins Tuesday, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. Otherwise, it will be either Charlie Culberson manning shortstop or Chris Taylor moving in from center field.

Expect a straight platoon to continue both in left field and at second base. Catcher is a bit more of a fluid situation, with Austin Barnes seizing a bigger piece of the timeshare from Yasmani Grandal down the stretch and into the postseason.

Curtis Granderson will likely be in the lineup when the series shifts to Houston and the team needs a designated hitter. He has two career home runs against Justin Verlander.