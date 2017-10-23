Remaining Games That'll Have the Biggest Impact on the College Football Playoff

1 of 10

Chris Knight/Associated Press

Game info

Nov. 4 at Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan.

What’s on the line

Penn State has built on 2016’s breakout season and Big Ten title and looks like the league’s best team. However, the Nittany Lions have a tough three-week gauntlet that started with a 42-13 home win over Michigan and concludes with road trips to Ohio State and Michigan State. If the Lions get past OSU, MSU is the last legit barrier to an unbeaten regular season and likely playoff bid.

Michigan State has already doubled its win total from 2016’s 3-9 disaster and likes to win ugly, averaging only 22.7 points per game but yielding 16.9. The Spartans are under the radar but look like a tough out for any Big Ten East contender. Lose, and Penn State’s hopes of a College Football Playoff bid will take a big hit, potentially opening the door for another Big Ten team or a second team from the SEC. A Michigan State win would improve the Spartans' chances as well, but they'd also have to defeat Ohio State on Nov. 11 to have any shot at the playoff.

Prediction

Michigan State has won all four Big Ten games by eight points or fewer. But the Spartans don’t have the offensive firepower to keep up with Penn State’s powerful offense keyed by Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley. Expect the Lions to make the Spartans look mortal in an easy victory.