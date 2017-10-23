Phoenix Suns' 42-Point Loss Saturday Marks Historically Slow Start to NBA Season

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Prior to the 2017-18 season, no team in NBA history had ever opened the year with multiple losses of at least 40 points in its first three games.

That changed Saturday, when the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Phoenix Suns 130-88 and made Phoenix the league's first time to lose two of its first three games by a margin of 40 or more, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Suns' previous two defeats came against the Los Angeles Lakers (130-132) and Portland Trail Blazers (124-76), with teams combining to score 386 points against them. That mark represents the most any team has allowed over the first three games of a campaign over the past 27 seasons, per Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

While it is early in the season, the Suns are poised for a trying year if their first three games are any indication as to where their campaign is going. Over said games, they have shot just 39.7 percent from the field, ranking worst in the league.

As evidenced by the 386 points allowed, the Suns' opponents have also scored with ease. Opposing players have shot a league-high 51.5 percent when facing Phoenix.

Although a rough season appears to be in store, Suns fans will look for signs of promise from many of the youngsters on their rebuilding squad. With a team comprised largely of prospects, the average age of the Suns is just 24.5 years old, the youngest in the league. Among them are 2017 lottery pick Josh Jackson (20) and Devin Booker, the third-year sharpshooter who averaged 22.1 points per game in the 2016-17 season.

Phoenix will have the chance to pick up win No. 1 when it hosts the Sacramento Kings on Monday.