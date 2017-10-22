Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Every week of the fantasy football season, we know the injury bug is going to strike, but we never know who the recipients will be.

With just one game remaining in Week 7, the casualties are headlined by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, who is set to miss eight weeks because of a broken arm, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

In addition to Palmer, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler and Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker were also forced from their games.

But perhaps the most devastating injury came in the form of Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas. He left the game early, snapping his 10,363 consecutive snaps, with a tricep injury, Rapoport also reported:

On a happier note, here are some pickups to target as we head toward Week 8.

Week 8 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

1. Josh McCown, New York Jets (24.62 PTS, 11% own)

Running Backs

1. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (10.60 PTS, 41% own)

2. Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings (17.30 PTS, 40% own)

3. Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders (11.60 PTS, 11% own)

4. DeAndre Washington, Oakland Raiders (13 PTS, 3% own)

Wide Receivers



1. Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars (10.70 PTS, 40% own)

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (11.90 PTS, 14% own)

3. Deonte Thompson, Buffalo Bills (14.70 PTS, 2% own)

4. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (11.30 PTS, 37% own)

Tight Ends

1. Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (16.70 PTS, 40% own)

2. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (10.40 PTS, 43% own)

3. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27.30 PTS, 12% own)

4. Nick O'Leary, Buffalo Bills (7.80 PTS, 3% own)

5. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (4.20 PTS, 1% own)

All scoring reflects PPR formats. All qualifying waiver pickups must have less than 50 percent ownership in Yahoo leagues.

Players to Watch

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

With fellow Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin out for the season, fantasy players everywhere asked the same question: "Does this mean Marlon Mack will get more work?"

Well, kind of.

Compared to Week 6, yeah. Mack had two touches then.

In Week 7, Mack had the same amount of touches as the veteran Frank Gore (nine).

However, the Colts were routed from the word go, losing 27-0, which threw off the game script.

Mack is an explosive playmaker with pass-catching upside—something Gore doesn't have.

Speaking of pass catching, Mack did have a few struggles in that area of his game in Week 7, though, as Mike Wells of ESPN noted:

Either way, he's getting targeted.

We just need the Colts coaching staff (also known as Chuck Pagano) to hand over more responsibilities to Mack.

Though he had his drops, as Ben Gretch of RotoViz pointed out, the playmaking ability is there:

Take a shot on Mack. As we saw in Week 7, on just nine touches, he finished with double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats.

If you needed any more convincing, Mack led all Colts running backs in snaps in Week 7, according to Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus:

Not sure about you, but I'm sold.

Josh McCown, QB, New York Jets

Although he capped off Week 7 with an interception that led the the Miami Dolphins winning late on a field goal, Josh McCown is still a quarterback you want on your fantasy team.

Look, it may never be pretty, but McCown produces fantasy points.

In Week 7, the New York Jets signal-caller accounted for four total touchdowns.

That means that out of the seven games he's played this season, McCown has had double-digit touchdowns in four of those and three in a row.

Over the next three gameweeks, the Jets will take on the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.

There are two good matchups in there.

Hint: Buffalo isn't one of them.

If you're looking for a quarterback for a bye week fill-in or if you were a Palmer or (hopefully not) a Cutler owner, McCown could be a guy to look to.

Once again, it won't always be pretty, but McCown has shown double-digit touchdown and some passing upside this season—especially over the past three games.

Get the old man on your team!

Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland Raiders

With fellow running back Marshawn Lynch set to be suspended for Week 8, this leaves the Oakland Raiders with Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington as the main backs in their backfield.

Out of the two, Richard presents more upside if you're in a PPR league.

Over his past two games, Richard has seen four targets, and in two out of his past three games, he's had nine carries.

Without Lynch around, the workload will likely be shared between these two backs, making them both viable flex options in PPR leagues.

Give higher priority to Richard, though.

Deonte Thompson, WR, Buffalo Bills

Don't look now, but the Bills might have found a guy to catch passes for them in 2017.

That's a reference to the recently acquired wide receiver Deonte Thompson, the same guy the Chicago Bears decided to cut on October 11.

In his first game with his new team, Thompson went over 100 yards on four receptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sure, the Bucs pass defense isn't any good. But neither is the Bills passing attack.

Even with Jordan Matthews back in the lineup and Zay Jones lingering around, Thompson looked like the most competent option they had.

Although it was just this one game, Thompson has already drawn praise from head coach Sean McDermott, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:

This recommendation comes solely on the shoulders of the following premise: Buffalo's pass-catching options are abysmal, and Thompson provides new life for the team and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

He's available in virtually every Yahoo league. Give him a shot.

Scoring stats and ownership stats via Yahoo and current as of Sunday, Oct. 22. Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

