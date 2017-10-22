    NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders is pushed out of bounds by Phillip Gaines #23 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
    Believe it or not, we're approaching the halfway mark of the 2017 NFL season. And that means fantasy players should be starting to figure out whether they're contenders or pretenders. The same goes for real teams.

    And whether you're talking fantasy or real life, having the game's top individual fantasy producers goes a long way toward establishing success.

    This week saw plenty more big names put up big points. And as always, a couple of unexpected guys came through as well.

    See below for the top performers from all of Week 7's games.

    Week 7 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Chiefs30-31RaidersAmari Cooper11 rec, 210 yds, 2 TDs
    Panthers3-17BearsCHI D/ST3 points allowed, 1 fumble recovered, 2 INTs, 2 TDs
    Ravens16-24VikingsKai Forbath6-of-6 FGs, 0-of-1 XPs
    Jaguars27-0ColtsT.J. Yeldon122 rush yds, 1 TD
    Saints26-17PackersAaron Jones131 rush yds, 1 TD
    Cardinals0-33RamsTodd Gurley106 rush yds, 1 TD, 4 rec, 48 yds
    Buccaneers27-30BillsJameis Winston32-of-44, 384 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT
    Titans12-9BrownsRyan Succop4-of-5 FGs
    Jets28-31DolphinsJosh McCown17-of-27, 209 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 rush yd, 1 TD
    Amari Cooper

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates with Jared Cook #87 after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
    Amari Cooper averaged three receptions and 24 receiving yards per game through the Oakland Raiders' first six games this season. He had just one touchdown catch in that stretch.

    On Thursday Night Football, he finally broke out, finishing with 11 receptions, 210 yards and two touchdowns. He more than doubled his season totals for receiving yards and touchdowns in one game.

    It was the kind of performance the Raiders hadn't had since the 1960s, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    Is this what we can expect from Cooper going forward? Or will he regress back to what he was for the first six games of the season. The answer is probably somewhere in the middle.

    Cooper's too talented (and so is his quarterback, David Carr) to struggle as much as he did early. But games like Sunday's are few and far between for anyone.

            

    Chicago Bears Defense

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 22: Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears scores a touchdown on an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
    After a decent stretch in Weeks 4, 5 and 6, the Chicago Bears defense brought Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton back down to earth with a dominant performance in a 17-3 win.

    And on the only two drives where it looked like Carolina might be gaining some traction, Bears safety Eddie Jackson threw things in reverse and scored a touchdown.

    The two scores put him in the history books, per the NFL's Randall Liu:

    With youngsters Mitchell Trubisky and Jordan Howard leading Chicago's offense, big performances like this from the defense will be crucial.

           

    Jameis Winston

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball in the first quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on October 22, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
    It's been a relatively quiet 2017 for Jameis Winston, who entered Week 7 with just seven total touchdown passes. He made some noise in a 27-30 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, though.

    Winston finished with 384 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 32-of-44 passing. One of his scores was shared on Twitter by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

    Of course, Winston isn't likely to take much comfort in the breakout game since it came in a loss. But if the Bucs can get this version of Winston consistently, they'll be more competitive going forward.

    Tampa Bay may be 2-4 now, but the leader of the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints, is just two games ahead at 4-2. A lot can happen in the next 10 contests.

