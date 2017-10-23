NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Early Predictions for College Polls After Week 9

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

With Week 8 in the books, it's time to look ahead to what the college football world will look like after Week 9's matchups. So, how will the rankings shake up after next week's games?

Let the predictions begin.

Projected Week 10 Rankings

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

1. Alabama

2. Penn State

3. Georgia

4. TCU

5. Wisconsin

6. Clemson

7. Miami

8. Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma

10. Ohio State

11. Washington

12. Virginia Tech

13. Washington State

14. Michigan State

15. South Florida

16. UCF

17. Auburn

18. Stanford

19. USC

20. West Virginia

21. Oklahoma State

22. LSU

23. NC State

24. Memphis

25. Texas A&M

Analysis

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Let's start with the first thing you noticed in my projected rankings: Yes, Penn State will beat Ohio State in Columbus.

With the Buckeyes coming off a bye week.

The same Buckeyes team that has scored 54 or more points in four straight games.

OK, Ohio State is probably the safer pick. It has been the hottest offense in college football recently and had an extra week to prepare. Ohio Stadium will be rocking, while the Nittany Lions will be trying to avoid an emotional letdown after hammering Michigan.

Here's the thing about Penn State, though. Since losing to Michigan on Sept. 24 last year, the team has gone 16-1, with that one loss coming on USC's game-winning field goal as time expired in last January's epic Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions brought back 16 of a possible 22 starters from last year's team, including the two most important players: Quarterback Trace McSorley and Heisman Trophy candidate and running back Saquon Barkley.

The Nittany Lions have continuity and experience. They also have another key trait: Balance.

"That's a good opponent, but I'm pleased with how we're playing right now," Penn State head coach James Franklin said of the upcoming matchup against Ohio State, per Greg Pickel of PennLive.com. "One of the things we're doing, I haven't been around it very much, we're playing really good in all three phases and that doesn't happen very often where offense, defense, and special teams are all playing good enough to win."

Penn State is 25th in pass yards per game (289.9). It is a more modest 55th in rush yards per game (173.4), but the Nittany Lions have arguably the best running back in college football. They are 16th in points per game, with 40, and ninth in yards allowed, at 283. And they lead the nation with just 9.6 points allowed per contest.

Ohio State has balance too. The Buckeyes are 16th in yards allowed per game (305), 10th in points allowed per contest (15.4), third in yards per game (577) and second in points per contest (47.3).

What they aren't, however, is immune at home. Oklahoma beat them, 31-16 earlier this season. If you believe Penn State is better than Oklahoma, predicting the team to beat Ohio State makes sense. If you don't—or if you think Ohio State is now a dramatically better team than the one that lost to the Sooners—Ohio State is the more logical pick.

It's hard to fault anyone for picking either Penn State or Ohio State in this one. It should be a hell of a game that comes down to a few big plays in the fourth quarter.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The other two results that should shake up the rankings after the weekend's games are Notre Dame facing NC State and Oklahoma State taking on West Virginia.

Notre Dame is really good. The Fighting Irish lost by a point against Georgia. They hammered Michigan State and USC. They rush for 317.9 yards per game, sixth in the nation. They'll face an NC State defense allowing just 91.3 rush yards per game, however, which is also sixth in the nation.

The unstoppable force vs. the immovable object.

NC State will try to make Brandon Wimbush beat them through the air. Seeing as the Wolfpack give up 287 passing yards per contest, 122nd in the nation, Wimbush will have his chances. If he takes them, it's hard to imagine NC State prevailing.

On the other hand, Ryan Finley should be able to take advantage of a mediocre Notre Dame pass defense (235.3 yards per game, 85th in the nation). Finley has been very good this year, throwing for 1,968 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

This matchup feels like a push, right? Give Notre Dame the benefit of the doubt at home.

Finally, don't be surprised if West Virginia upsets Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are dealing with a beat up offensive line and haven't been particularly impressive in three of their past four games (a loss to TCU, tight wins over Texas Tech and Texas).

West Virginia has the offense to keep up in a shootout, meanwhile. Expect a lot of points and expect the Mountaineers to end the Cowboys' already slim playoff hopes.

Finally, Iowa State will test TCU. However, the Horned Frogs have given up only six points in their last two games. They are hitting their stride and have more overall talent than Iowa State. Even on the road, the Horned Frogs prevail.