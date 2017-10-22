DeShone Kizer Benched for Cody Kessler After Throwing 2 INT vs. Titans

DeShone Kizer Benched for Cody Kessler After Throwing 2 INT vs. TitansOctober 22, 2017
The Cleveland Browns continue to have problems at quarterback.
Rookie DeShone Kizer was benched during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after throwing two interceptions in the first half. The Browns scored just three points with the second-round pick at the helm.
Cody Kessler replaced him for his first action of the 2017 season.
Kizer was named the starting quarterback for Week 1 after a successful preseason, but he has struggled mightily with three touchdowns and now 11 interceptions on the year. His completion percentage was under 50 percent in four straight games.
This led to a benching in Week 5 in favor of Kevin Hogan, who then threw three interceptions in his first start in Week 6. Kizer regained the starting nod for Week 7, while Hogan was inactive due to a rib injury.
However, more mistakes have led to the Browns to try out their third quarterback of the season in Kessler. Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton had issues with this move:
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
If you were going to bench Kizer again for making 2 mistakes, why start him this year at all, or decide to start him again? Clear Hue is totally out of his depth right now.2017-10-22 18:48:43
Kessler was a third-round pick last year and performed well when given a chance in 2016 despite his 0-8 record as a starter. He threw six touchdowns with just two interceptions for a 92.3 quarterback rating.
If the second-year player can perform well, he could potentially take over the starting spot for Week 8.
