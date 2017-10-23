    Chelsea vs. Everton: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Carabao Cup

    Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, and Chelsea's Willian during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    Chelsea will play host to Everton in the fourth round of the 2017-18 Carabao Cup on Wednesday, hoping to take advantage of the Toffees' major struggles.

    Manager Ronald Koeman could well be sacked before kick-off―at the time of writing, he still held his job―following the disastrous start to the season and 5-2 thumping at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.

    The Blues have been far from perfect this season, but they are the clear favourites in this fixture.

               

    Date: Wednesday, October 25

    Time: 7:45 p.m.

    Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

    TV Info/Live Stream: ESPN 3, WatchESPN (U.S.)/Everton TV (UK)

             

    Preview

    Everton came into the season with ambitions for European football and a desire to finish ahead of rivals Liverpool in the Premier League standings. The wheels have fallen off quickly, however, and Koeman appears to be on his way out less than one-third of the way into the campaign.

    Sunday's defeat against Arsenal was the latest embarrassing chapter in a painful campaign, and per WhoScored.com, it appeared to come to a fitting end:

    At the time of writing, Koeman was still in charge. That may have changed by now, but if it hasn't Chelsea are in a prime position to put an end to his tenure.

    The Blues ended their two-match losing streak with a 4-2 triumph over Watford and have climbed to fourth place in the standings. Things haven't been perfect for the English champions, but a wave of injuries have contributed to their periodic struggles.

    Manager Antonio Conte is likely to give minutes to some backups and depth players on Wednesday, headlined by Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian has been immense off the bench this year, including a great showing over the weekend:

    He hasn't been nearly as good as a starter but should be high on confidence heading into this matchup.

    Everton have already conceded 18 goals in nine matches, and their defensive struggles should play right into Batshuayi's strengths.

    Everton's English defender Michael Keane (L) and Everton's English defender Leighton Baines (R) reacts at the end of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on October 22, 20
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    On the other side of the pitch, the Toffees could also give some of their young talents a chance, with Ademola Lookman and Davy Klaassen candidates to start. Much will depend on Koeman's fate: If he's still around and fighting for his job, he could instead trot out his leading XI and hope for the best.

    Even that might not be enough against a good Chelsea team that is slowly getting healthy again, though. Everton are sinking fastexpect the Blues to take advantage.

    Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Everton

