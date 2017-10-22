Dwyane Wade Says He's Still Trying to Find Role with Cavaliers

Dwyane Wade Says He's Still Trying to Find Role with CavaliersOctober 22, 2017
Dwyane Wade hasn't looked like himself so far with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he is apparently still figuring out his role within the offense.
"I'm trying to find it, man," the guard said Saturday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "It's very different, different than I've ever played. Just trying to find my way, as we go on, see how I can be best for this team. Everything's happened so fast. This has been a long, a long week."
Wade is averaging just 5.7 points per game in three contests this season.
Wade joined the Cavaliers at the end of September after agreeing to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls. He has started all three games at shooting guard, but he has struggled at the start of the year.
The 35-year-old is shooting just 28 percent from the field with a PER of 1.6. Even with a small sample size, it's clear he is not reaching expectations. The 12-time All-Star has never averaged fewer than 16 PPG over the course of a season.
One of the issues is his need to take on a smaller role than what we have seen.
"I've always been a [No.] 1 or 2 option," Wade said. "It's just a different game. You got to kind of figure out your way."
He currently ranks fourth on the team with 8.3 field-goal attempts per game, almost half of what he averaged last season with the Bulls.
Additionally, he is joining a squad that went to the NBA finals the last three years featuring many of the same players. Even with his experience playing with LeBron James, it might take time to develop that type of chemistry with the rest of the players on the roster.
