USA Dominate South Korea, Cruise to 6-0 Win in Women's Soccer Friendly

The United States women's national team picked up its sixth successive win after sweeping South Korea 6-0 to collect a one-sided friendly victory at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Samantha Mewis scored twice in the opening 20 minutes, while Christen Press and Julie Ertz also netted to help mount a 4-0 lead at the interval. Lynn Williams and Allie Long bagged goals in the second half to seal a dominant United States win.

The USWNT now have a little more than a fortnight to prepare for their meeting against Canada at BMO Field in Toronto on Friday, November 11, a fixture that promises to offer more opposition than South Korea could muster.

Two days after beating the same opponent 3-1 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the United States women were altogether more confident in their hammering of South Korea on Sunday.

The destruction began early on—three minutes in, to be exact—when Mewis got on the end of an Abby Dahlkemper cross to head home at the back post, the North Carolina Courage star scoring in front of a home crowd no less.

The 25-year-old made her 32nd appearance for the national team Sunday—three years after her senior debut—and Caitlin Murray of the New York Times hailed her swift progress up the ranks in recent times:

South Korea goalkeeper Kang Ga-Ae had a torrid time attempting to keep the hosts at bay and conceded a sloppy second when her attempted palm away fell into Mewis' lap after 20 minutes, gleefully smashing in a second.

There was a bit more skill required for the United States' third, however, and Press exposed Kang's poor positioning to convert Alex Morgan's ball through the middle, via the official USWNT Twitter account:

The visitors looked far more motivated to compete during Friday's contest but simply didn't look to be at the races in Sunday's edition of the double-header.

That lack of competition was best shown by South Korea's lack of will to compete for a corner that Ertz all-too-easily latched onto, diverting her header in after the United States dominated an aerial jostle for the ball.

Scorers Mewis and Press both made way as two of the five changes made by United States coach Jillian Ellis at the break, but that didn't stop the Stars and Stripes resuming their rout in the 61st minute.

It was then Megan Rapinoe and Williams combined in front of goal—the South Korea defence seemingly gone missing—to prod into an open net:

Long brought that same back-line weakness to the surface when she picked up a sixth in the 83rd minute, with seven South Korea defenders failing to mark four United States attackers as the Portland Thorns midfielder side-footed home.

As much as Ellis will take her share of positives from back-to-back victories over South Korea, there aren't many lessons one can learn from beating an opponent that struggled to offer just about any opposition.

Mewis in particular will savour her first brace for the national team and the role she played in mounting the United States' largest victory of 2017, a result that can only build their confidence ahead of next month's clash against Canada.

