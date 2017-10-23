2018 NFL Draft: Stock Watch for This Season's Biggest Risers and Fallers so Far

0 of 12

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's inevitable that players will move up and down draft boards once the season starts. Injuries, good or bad play, won or lost starting jobs and development or regression all affect where NFL teams value players. For some, playing well early on has bolstered their stock. Others have seen diminished roles lead to a drop in value.

Which players are moving up and down the board the most as we hit the midway point of the football season? Taking into account all the reasons—both on and off the field—below is a look at 12 players who have made major moves on my big board since the summer.

Some of the players below are now considered top-10 players, while others are off the board completely. And one player who started the year as the top overall player but has struggled so far doesn't make the list.

Why no Josh Allen? The Wyoming quarterback was my top-ranked player over the summer and has indeed struggled this year. That said, every NFL scout or executive I talk to continues to say Allen will be a top-10 pick in April. Going from top overall to top 10 doesn't warrant mention here.