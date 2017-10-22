    Stephen Curry on Ejection After Throwing Mouthpiece: 'No Excuse for That!'

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 21: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 21, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry took to Twitter early Sunday to say there was "no excuse" for him to throw his mouthpiece in the direction of an official during Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Curry, 29, was ejected with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter after he threw his mouthpiece near official Scott Wall, who he thought had missed a foul on his layup. Wall immediately whistled Curry for a double technical and tossed him from the contest.

    "I didn't throw my mouthpiece at the ref," Curry told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration."

    A number of Warriors spent the game in foul trouble, and the two teams were called for 53 fouls. Curry had five personals when he was ejected, and Kevin Durant was ejected after Curry for yelling at Wall.

    "That last play, I thought I got fouled, and my frustration boiled over," Curry said. "I did something stupid. I deserved to get kicked out, and that's what happened. Obviously, I'll learn from it and try not to do it again."

    Most of the Warriors took the situation in jest, with coach Steve Kerr joking that the NBA should suspend Curry for his actions.

    "I think he should be suspended eight, maybe 10 games for that," Kerr said. "It was egregious. It was awful. It endangered thousands of people in the stands."

    Curry, for his part, said he does not believe he should be suspended. He also acknowledged he will be fined and that he needs have a cooler head, highlighting his history of mouthpiece tossing.

    The Warriors fell to a surprising 1-2 with Saturday's loss.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Jordan Bell NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Warriors Rookie

    8. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    9. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    10. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    11. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    12. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    13. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    14. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    15. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    16. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    17. LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down

    18. Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wade Still Searching for Role

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Why the Warriors' Slow Start Isn't Surprising

      NBCS Bay Area
      via NBCS Bay Area
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Steph on Ejection: 'My Frustration Boiled Over'

      Mark Medina
      via The Mercury News
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bucks Troll Blazers on Twitter 💀

      Ryan McCrystal
      via Bleacher Report