Stephen Curry on Ejection After Throwing Mouthpiece: 'No Excuse for That!'

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry took to Twitter early Sunday to say there was "no excuse" for him to throw his mouthpiece in the direction of an official during Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry, 29, was ejected with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter after he threw his mouthpiece near official Scott Wall, who he thought had missed a foul on his layup. Wall immediately whistled Curry for a double technical and tossed him from the contest.

"I didn't throw my mouthpiece at the ref," Curry told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration."

A number of Warriors spent the game in foul trouble, and the two teams were called for 53 fouls. Curry had five personals when he was ejected, and Kevin Durant was ejected after Curry for yelling at Wall.

"That last play, I thought I got fouled, and my frustration boiled over," Curry said. "I did something stupid. I deserved to get kicked out, and that's what happened. Obviously, I'll learn from it and try not to do it again."

Most of the Warriors took the situation in jest, with coach Steve Kerr joking that the NBA should suspend Curry for his actions.

"I think he should be suspended eight, maybe 10 games for that," Kerr said. "It was egregious. It was awful. It endangered thousands of people in the stands."

Curry, for his part, said he does not believe he should be suspended. He also acknowledged he will be fined and that he needs have a cooler head, highlighting his history of mouthpiece tossing.

The Warriors fell to a surprising 1-2 with Saturday's loss.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥