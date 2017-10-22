    Report: Teddy Bridgewater Could Return Week 10 vs. Redskins at Earliest

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater rolls out at the NFL football team's practice Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Eden Prairie, Minn. AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Teddy Bridgewater may make his return to the field this season, but it won't be any time soon.

    The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is not expected to come back until at least Week 10 against Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Bridgewater, 24, returned to practice for the first time in more than a year Wednesday. He had suffered a dislocated knee and torn ACL and other ligament damage in August 2016.

        

