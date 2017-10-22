EPL Table: Sunday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Harry Kane netted twice as Tottenham Hotspur powered to a 4-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday, taking his goal tally for the season to eight and making him the Premier League's leading scorer in 2017-18.

Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli also scored to help Spurs claim their second Wembley win of the league campaign, with manager Mauricio Pochettino's men sitting joint-second and five points off leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham weren't the only north London powerhouse to thrive on Sunday, as Arsenal's triumvirate of Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil led the way to a 5-2 drubbing of 10-man Everton at Goodison Park.

Wayne Rooney got the breakthrough on Merseyside before the visitors notched four in succession, and Oumar Niasse came off the bench to give the hosts a late second in injury time. Idrissa Gueye's second-half red card helped opened the floodgates for Arsenal.

Read on for an updated look at the Premier League's top scorers, provided courtesy of WhoScored.com, complete with the latest top-flight standings and highlights.

Sunday's Premier League Scores

Everton 2-5 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool

2017-18 Premier League Top Scorers

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 8 goals

2. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 7 goals

3. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), 7 goals

4. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), 6 goals

5. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), 6 goals

6. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 6 goals

7. Leroy Sane (Manchester City), 5 goals

8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), 5 goals

9. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), 5 goals

10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 5 goals

2017-18 Premier League Table (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 25 (+28)

2. Manchester United: 20 (+18)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 20 (+13)

4. Chelsea: 16 (+7)

5. Arsenal: 16 (+5)

6. Watford: 15 (-2)

7. Newcastle United: 14 (+2)

8. Burnley: 13 (-1)



9. Liverpool: 13 (-2)



10. Southampton: 12 (-1)

11. Huddersfield Town: 12 (-3)

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 11 (-1)

13. West Bromwich Albion: 10 (-3)

14. Leicester City: 9 (-2)

15. Swansea City: 8 (-4)

16. West Ham United: 8 (-9)

17. Stoke City: 8 (-10)

18. Everton: 8 (-11)

19. Bournemouth: 7 (-7)

20. Crystal Palace: 3 (-17)

Harry Kane Sweeps Liverpool Aside

Kane may not have scored his first Premier League goal of the campaign until after yet another blank August, but that didn't prevent him moving to the head of the goalscorers' list with a brace against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds defence crumbled at Wembley as Kane bookended the outing with Tottenham's first and last goals of the afternoon, and Match of the Day noted his growing knack for scoring in higher numbers:

The England international also assisted Son to score Spurs' second, while Alli reacted quickest right before the half-time whistle to make the most of Liverpool's slow reactions at the back. Salah reduced the deficit when the Reds trailed 2-0, but manager Jurgen Klopp's side failed to build on that contribution.

Kane unfortunately came off in the 88th minute, appearing to clutch at his hamstring, although Pochettino may have withdrawn him as a precaution. The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe summarised an outstanding display:

While Tottenham were derserving of their credit, Liverpool's teetering defence was again a root cause of their own chaos.

Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry even went so far as to suggest Reds centre-back Dejan Lovren—who was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool trailed 2-1, was afraid of the imposing Kane, per Lewis Winter of the Daily Express: "Everybody is talking about world-class...not world class. For me it doesn't really matter. What he has is people fear him. Lovren, that was raw fear."

Arsenal's Attacking Trio Leave Everton Limping

The hopes of many an Arsenal fan were finally realised on Sunday, when contract rebels Ozil and Sanchez came together alongside summer signing Lacazette against a vulnerable Everton side, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

It would be logical to think starting one's best players will lead to optimal results, but due to the contractual unrest of off-pitch matters in north London, per Sky Sports, it hasn't been that simple for the Gunners this season.

That was until Sunday, at least, and after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Watford in their previous league outing, Arsenal's most expensive trio came together in a big way to prolong the Toffees' recent misery, as illustrated by Squawka:

Left-back Nacho Monreal and midfielder Aaron Ramsey also got on the scoreline—Jack Wilshere assisted the latter not long after coming on—but it was Lacazette, Ozil and Sanchez whose performances grabbed most attention.

Manager Arsene Wenger will be particularly proud of his stars, considering it was Rooney who opened the scoring for the Evertonians after just 12 minutes in an eerie replica of his debut Premier League strike 15 years on:

Lacazette ended a two-match barren run in the top flight and brought his goals for the campaign up to five, while Sanchez and Ozil each scored their first goals of the league term.

Arsenal return to the Emirates in Week 10 for the visit of Swansea City, when fans will hope to see their flourishing trio of attackers continue to bloom in what could be the beginning of their rebirth.