Arsenal vs. Norwich City: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Carabao Cup

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Arsenal play host to second-tier Norwich City in the fourth round of the 2017-18 Carabao Cup on Tuesday full of confidence after throttling Everton 5-2 at the weekend.

Their midweek guests were also boosted by an important victory, however, after they edged rivals Ipswich Town 1-0 in the East Anglia derby thanks to a magical James Maddison winner.

The Canaries have already defeated lower-league opposition in previous rounds of the tournament, beating Swindon Town, Charlton Athletic and Championship peers Brentford to advance as far as the fourth round.

The Gunners, on the other hand, entered the running in the third round and claimed a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers of League One to progress.

Read on as we preview Tuesday's League Cup clash, complete with all the essential viewing information you need to tune into the entertainment.

Date: Tuesday, October 24

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Live Stream: Arsenal Player, beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports 12 (U.S.)

Preview

Arsenal are sure to have gained considerable motivation from their recent 5-2 drubbing of a lacklustre Everton side, a win inspired largely by the attacking trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who all scored on Sunday.

Manager Arsene Wenger needed a response from his players after the loss at Watford in their previous Premier League outing, and that trio in particular got the job done in their first start together.

Layth Yousif of the Islington Gazette provided post-match comments from the Frenchman:

But promotion contenders Norwich will not be easy to overcome at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-0 win at Ipswich meant they stretched their unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions.

Speaking to the media after Maddison's fine curl from the edge of the box snatched all three points at Portman Road, Canaries manager Daniel Farke said: "It is a good feeling. It is a really special situation. We appreciate this run and to do it with a derby game is very good."



Norwich sit sixth in the Championship and have now conceded only three goals during that nine-game unbeaten run, responding magnificently to a 4-0 hammering they suffered at Millwall in August.

The win over Ipswich suggested handling pressure is no major task to these Norwich players, either, as Sky Sports Statto pointed to the streak they have developed against their nearest rivals in recent years:

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of their recent undefeated run is the fact five of those results have been wins away from home, including a 3-1 defeat of Brentford in the last round of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 reverse at Vicarage Road in their last league outing—prior to beating Everton—and Goal's Ben Hayward touched upon that result being something of a blip:

Wenger may be putting his League Cup future at stake if he takes the risk of experimenting with his lineup too much for the visit of Norwich, despite the fact Lacazette, Ozil and Sanchez are only just starting to jell as one.

That being said, a stingy Norwich defence isn't likely to give up goals easily at the Emirates Stadium, meaning the north London hosts may require a fuller-looking lineup to give them the best chance of advancing.