Marine Corps Marathon 2017 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Marine Corps Marathon 2017 Results: Men's and Women's Top FinishersOctober 22, 2017
Desta Beriso Morkama and Sarah Bishop won the men's and women's divisions, respectively, at the 2017 Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday.
Morkama came in with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes, 13 seconds, per MarineMarathon.com, while Bishop finished in 2:45:06.
The U.S. Marines showed both runners crossing the finish line:
Congrats @Marine_Marathon first place finisher, Desta Beriso Morkama w/Unofficial time: 2:25:05 #RunWithTheMarines https://t.co/qz0LBf5Nlr2017-10-22 14:50:26
Congrats to 42nd @Marine_Marathon 1st female finisher, Sarah Bishop, 35, from Fairfax, VA, unofficial time 2:45:06 #RunWithTheMarines https://t.co/Z3gGU3FXyC2017-10-22 15:17:22
And Aaron Gilchrist of NBC Washington shared images of the two winners:
Your @Marine_Marathon first place finisher: Desta Bersio Morkama of Arlington. https://t.co/Ll26qFg5VF2017-10-22 14:49:56
You @Marine_Marathon female first place finisher: Sarah Bishop of Fairfax. https://t.co/6wRgtxz0mr2017-10-22 15:11:05
While Morkama made his move later in the race, winning by just over two minutes, Bishop bested Meghan Curran by five minutes.
Here is the men's top 10:
1. Desta Beriso Morkama: 2:25:13
2. Wesley Turner: 2:27:33
3. Kieran O'Connor: 2:28:06
4. Kristopher Houghton: 2:28:28
5. Patrick Hearn: 2:29:03
6. Michael Biwott: 2:30:13
7. Will Christian: 2:30:35
8. Jeffrey Stein: 2:30:52
9. Jeremy Bennie: 2:30:59
10. George Kiplagat: 2:31:36
Here is the women's top 10:
1. Sarah Bishop: 2:45:06
2. Meghan Curran: 2:50:23
3. Suzanne Hutchins: 2:53:35
4. Chelsea Kim: 2:54:57
5. Katherine Irgens: 2:55:58
6. Lindsay Rheiner: 2:58:36
7. Amy Natalini: 3:01:24
8. Madeleine Carey: 3:01:31
9. Molly Astudillo: 3:03:09
10. Jennifer Comfort: 3:03:59
The race also remembered and honored those who died during their military service. Monique Blyther of WTOP shared images from the course:
Flags decorated along the Potomac River pay tribute to fallen service members. #marinecorpsmarathon #wearblueMile @WTOP https://t.co/xVXrBkydUI2017-10-22 11:49:36
Over 275 fallen service members are remembered in photos along the Potomac River for the 42nd annual #marinecorpsmarathon #wearblueMile https://t.co/AGYMYHPN9U2017-10-22 12:18:23
First-time Marine Corps Marathon runner, Jennifer Taylor, poses with a photo of her cousin who died in combat 7 years ago. https://t.co/DIgMKHCZEE2017-10-22 14:51:56
Julie Carey of NBC Washington also shared images of runners taking part in the event:
I marvel at this every year -- running 26.2 AND carrying a flag. @Marine_Marathon @nbcwashington https://t.co/K0Vj7BvcGf2017-10-22 13:46:08
The annual race began between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery before heading into Georgetown and the National Mall. It then went into Arlington and finished at the Marine Corps War Memorial.
The event was expected to include up to 30,000 registered participants.