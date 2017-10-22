Marine Corps Marathon 2017 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Desta Beriso Morkama and Sarah Bishop won the men's and women's divisions, respectively, at the 2017 Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday.

Morkama came in with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes, 13 seconds, per MarineMarathon.com, while Bishop finished in 2:45:06.

The U.S. Marines showed both runners crossing the finish line:

And Aaron Gilchrist of NBC Washington shared images of the two winners:

While Morkama made his move later in the race, winning by just over two minutes, Bishop bested Meghan Curran by five minutes.

Here is the men's top 10:

1. Desta Beriso Morkama: 2:25:13

2. Wesley Turner: 2:27:33

3. Kieran O'Connor: 2:28:06

4. Kristopher Houghton: 2:28:28

5. Patrick Hearn: 2:29:03

6. Michael Biwott: 2:30:13

7. Will Christian: 2:30:35

8. Jeffrey Stein: 2:30:52

9. Jeremy Bennie: 2:30:59

10. George Kiplagat: 2:31:36

Here is the women's top 10:

1. Sarah Bishop: 2:45:06

2. Meghan Curran: 2:50:23

3. Suzanne Hutchins: 2:53:35

4. Chelsea Kim: 2:54:57

5. Katherine Irgens: 2:55:58

6. Lindsay Rheiner: 2:58:36

7. Amy Natalini: 3:01:24

8. Madeleine Carey: 3:01:31

9. Molly Astudillo: 3:03:09

10. Jennifer Comfort: 3:03:59

The race also remembered and honored those who died during their military service. Monique Blyther of WTOP shared images from the course:

Julie Carey of NBC Washington also shared images of runners taking part in the event:

The annual race began between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery before heading into Georgetown and the National Mall. It then went into Arlington and finished at the Marine Corps War Memorial.

The event was expected to include up to 30,000 registered participants.