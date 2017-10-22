    Mino Raiola Thinks Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has a 'Minimum 5 or 6 Years' Left to Play

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 24: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United and Eric Bailly of Manchester United take a selfie photograph with the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final match between Ajax and Manchester United at Friends Arena on May 24, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    Mino Raiola, the agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, believes the Swede has a "minimum of five or six" years left to play.

    Raiola made the bold claims regarding the 36-year-old in an interview with Expressen (via MailOnline's Glen Williams):

    "He has so much in him. I think minimum another five or six years. I won't let him stop, he has to work for me now. I have been working for him for several years. Now it's my turn. My children are grown up and I need money.

    "We have agreed that he is only working for me for five years now. So we’re flipping it now. The salary comes to me and he gets the commission."

    Italian-born Dutch football agent Mino Raiola speaks to journalists on September 2, 2016 during presentation of Nice's football club new signings at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southeastern France. / AFP / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should
    VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

    Ibrahimovic has yet to feature this season as he works his way back from a knee injury but was signed to a new deal by United in the summer. He's expected to compete with Romelu Lukaku for the starting position when he returns to full health.

    The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has remained relatively injury free for the bulk of his career and has so far avoided the usual decline that comes with age. Last season, he scored 17 goals in his first Premier League campaign.

    Raiola also claimed the knee injury won't stop the player moving forward, even saying his doctor, Freddie Fu, was impressed and wants to study his knee:

    "Yes, they want to. (Fu) says so.

    "He says he has never seen such a strong and pure knee after such a long career as Zlatan has. Imagine all the bangs.

    "This is a professor who takes care of athletes from all over the world and works with an American football team. He says he has never seen anything like 40 years. It’s the best knee he has ever seen."

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: A young fan wears a Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United shirt prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on August 26, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie J
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Ibrahimovic's game has never revolved around raw athleticism or speed, with the Swede instead relying on technique, positioning and brute strength. He has aged very well on the pitch so far, and that should continue for a few more years.

    While top clubs like United will prioritise younger signings―like Lukaku―other options will become available. Per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, Raiola said MLS clubs were interested in his signature before he penned a new deal with the Red Devils, and most still expect Ibrahimovic to end up in the United States eventually.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Live: Sunday's Action Around Serie A

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Spain U17s March into World Cup Semis

      Goal
      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Unstoppable from Barca's Sergio Gomez

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Neymar and Emery in Training Argument

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English