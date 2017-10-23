Swansea City vs. Manchester United: Carabao Cup Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United will look to respond to their shock Premier League defeat to Huddersfield Town when they head to Swansea City on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup Round of 16.

The loss was the first time United have tasted defeat this season, while Swansea were also beaten, going down 2-1 at home to Leicester City.

These two sides have already met this season in the league, United cruising to a 4-0 win in August, although three of those goals came in the last 10 minutes as the Red Devils finished strongly.

Date: Tuesday, October 24

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN3 (U.S.)

Preview

The visitors have injury problems with Phil Jones the latest player to be sidelined after going off with a problem early on in the defeat to Huddersfield.

However, Jones did not appear too badly injured after the game, per Ciaran Kelly at the Manchester Evening News:

United are already without Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Victor Lindelof may have to continue in defence.

Lindelof was to blame for Huddersfield's second goal, ducking under the ball, in a poor showing from the substitute.

Daniel Taylor at the Guardian noted the difference in the United defence with Lindelof in the ranks:

United's injury problem means Jose Mourinho may have to continue with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in midfield, although he could make changes further forward.

A change in mentality will also surely be needed from the Red Devils, with Mourinho criticial of his players' attitude after the Huddersfield defeat, per BBC Sport.

Swansea may well look to target Lindelof, after his nightmare at the weekend, and with Tammy Abraham, Wilfried Bony and Jordan Ayew in the squad have the firepower to cause problems.

Abraham is Swansea's top scorer this season, and his importance to the side has been highlighted by the club:

Yet the Swans' home form this season has been poor; they have won once and lost four times so far this campaign and have been better on their travels.

This may be a good time to play United, who are weakened by injuries and have seen their early season momentum disrupted by the international break.

A goalless draw at Anfield was followed by the defeat to Huddersfield, and United's attack has stuttered, with top scorer Romelu Lukaku without a goal for the club since September.

Another poor result would increase the scrutiny on Mourinho, who will need to boost confidence ahead of key Premier League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.