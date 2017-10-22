WWE TLC 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

This year's Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view was set up to be a disappointment when WWE opted to only include one match with a special stipulation, but recent changes to the card could lead to this being one of the best shows of the year.

Let's go through everything we know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Target Center in Minneapolis

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers.

TLC Card

Thanks to some last-minute changes, the TLC card is looking a lot more interesting. Here is a complete rundown, according to WWE.com:

Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick ( pre -show)

vs. Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick ( -show) Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

vs. AJ Styles Asuka vs. Emma

vs. Emma Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks

Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James (Women's Championship)

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore ( Cruiserweight Championship)

vs. ( Championship) Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz , The Bar, Braun Strowman and Kane

PPV Live Stream

A few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Tables, Ladders & Chairs on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Sony Internet TV

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

360 and One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Smart TV Sony Blu -ray devices

-ray devices Windows 10 devices

Kickoff Live Stream

TLC will feature a standard one-hour Kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Here is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than the WWE Network:

WWE .com

.com WWE app

app YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Plus Pinterest

Other TLC Thoughts

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt being forced to miss the pay-per-view put WWE in a tough position, but management made some interesting choices.

Having Styles replace Wyatt in his match against Balor is going to give us a dream match many fans have been waiting for since both Superstars signed with the company.

As former members of The Bullet Club at different times, The Demon and The Prince of Phenomenal have yet to cross paths. WWE easily could have picked a Raw Superstar to fill in for Wyatt, but bringing in Styles was the best choice.

As far as Reigns is concerned, many were shocked to hear Angle would be replacing him in the TLC match against Strowman, The Miz, The Bar and Kane.

This will be the Olympic gold medalist's first match in a WWE ring since 2006, and it could lead to more in the near future.

When it comes to the rest of the card, Asuka's debut is what most of the WWE Universe will be looking forward to Sunday.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been hyped as the greatest acquisition for the women's division in years, so the pressure is on for her and Emma to deliver a great performance.

TLC should have included separate Ladder, Tables and Chairs matches, but the show WWE has put together has a lot of potential. Hopefully, Sunday's show can live up to the hype.