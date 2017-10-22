Report: Roger Goodell's Contract Extension Delayed Because of 'Anthem Issue'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The expected contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly been delayed amid the ongoing controversy surrounding player protests of police brutality and racial discrimination during the national anthem, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter reported Sunday that "Goodell's deal is still expected to be completed and has been papered, sources told ESPN, but the process has been slowed while the overwhelming majority of the NFL's attention has been diverted to handling the anthem issue, which has affected TV ratings, merchandise sales and the country's feelings about football."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥