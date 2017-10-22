    Report: Roger Goodell's Contract Extension Delayed Because of 'Anthem Issue'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The expected contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly been delayed amid the ongoing controversy surrounding player protests of police brutality and racial discrimination during the national anthem, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Schefter reported Sunday that "Goodell's deal is still expected to be completed and has been papered, sources told ESPN, but the process has been slowed while the overwhelming majority of the NFL's attention has been diverted to handling the anthem issue, which has affected TV ratings, merchandise sales and the country's feelings about football."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

