Joe Girardi on Returning as Yankees Manager: 'There's No Guarantees for Me'

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi said his future with the club is uncertain following the team's 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

"There's no guarantees for me," he said, per Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com.

Added Girardi:

"I love what I do. I've always said the first thing I do is I always talk to my family first. They come first. Because I think when you have a job, I mean, your family has to buy in, too. So I'll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and where they're at and what they're thinking, and then we'll see what the Yankees are thinking."

General manager Brian Cashman—also in the final year of a contract extension—was cagey when discussing Girardi's season with New York.

"I thought everybody did everything they possibly could to get where we wanted to go—to be the last team standing," he noted. "It is what it is."

He was also asked directly if he'd recommend Girardi should return but sidestepped the question.

"My recommendation will be to talk to our owner and sit down and find out what is next," Cashman said.

The Yankees exceeded expectations in 2017, finishing 91-71—the club's best record since 2012—and making the postseason for just the second time in five years. They did that behind a mix of young talents like Aaron Judge (25), Gary Sanchez (24), Greg Bird (24) and Luis Severino (23); players in their primes like Starlin Castro, Didi Gregorius, Masahiro Tanaka and Aroldis Chapman; and veterans such as Brett Gardner, Chase Headley, Matt Holliday and CC Sabathia.

That blend of young and old coalesced perfectly for New York, making it one of MLB's most exciting teams in 2017 and earning it the nickname the Baby Bombers. And with a stocked farm system, the future appears to be bright for the Yankees.

Whether Girardi will again guide that promising young corps remains to be seen, however.